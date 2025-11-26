A resurfaced notice about plastic contamination in one of Costco’s products sent Google searches surging, even as the stock continued to edge higher.

Earlier this month, Costco recalled two refrigerated products, a Caesar salad dressing and a chicken sandwich with Caesar salad, due to potential contamination.

The affected items have labels saying they should be sold between Oct. 17 and Nov. 9.

Before this, Costco issued a recall of a private-label wine due to a potential risk of spontaneous bottle shattering.

Consumers were frantically searching ‘Costco recalls’ on Tuesday, Google Trends showed, after reports resurfaced a company message from earlier this month warning of plastic contaminants in its salad dressing and not consuming two of the company’s packaged foods.

The warehouse club chain recalled the Caesar Salad (Item no. 19927) and its Chicken Sandwich with Caesar Salad (Item no. 11444) after discovering the “possible presence of plastic foreign materials in the salad dressing of the items,” according to a Costco notice dated Nov. 7.

The products are labelled with “Sell By Dates” between Oct. 17 and Nov. 9. Costco said it will issue a refund for the items if they are returned to the store. The recall was also issued on behalf of Ventura Foods, the California-based supplier of the Caesar dressing Costco uses in both items.

This was just one of Costco’s recalls in recent months. In September, the company issued a recall for its Kirkland Signature Prosecco Valdobbiadene wine (941,400 bottles in total) due to a potential risk of spontaneous bottle shattering.

On the stock front, COST rose nearly 1% on Tuesday, even as the Stocktwits sentiment for the ticker inched several points lower in the ‘bullish’ zone. The chain is scheduled to report its fiscal 2026 first-quarter earnings on Dec. 11.

