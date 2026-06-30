AEVEX said the latest contract from the U.S. Air Force bolsters production of its long-range precision-strike platform.

The contract includes $27 million in initial funding.

The company also stated that the work will be carried out across AEVEX’s U.S. engineering, integration, and production facilities.

Last week, the company was awarded a $15.2 million contract by the California Governor’s Office.

Shares of AEVEX Corp. (AVEX) surged over 10% premarket on Tuesday after the company announced that it has received a $50 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to expand unmanned mission-support capabilities for ongoing operations.

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The contract includes $27 million in initial funding, AEVEX said.

AVEX’s New US Air Force Contract

The company added that the contract bolsters the production of its long-range precision strike platform, which has been specifically engineered for extended-range missions. It also helps in challenging environments that pose difficulties for GPS technology.

The platform is designed to meet the demands of evolving mission requirements and customer demands. AEVEX also said that the platform delivers high-payload capacity, can be rapidly reconfigured, and the payload can also be easily integrated into the platform.



“Our teams continue to demonstrate the ability to deliver reliable, adaptable unmanned solutions at operationally meaningful scale,” said Roger Wells, Chief Executive Officer at AEVEX. “This award underscores the confidence our customers place in AEVEX to provide affordable, rapidly deployable capabilities that enhance current mission readiness.”

The company also stated that the work will be carried out across AEVEX’s U.S. engineering, integration, and production facilities.

AVEX Won A $15.2M Award From California Governor’s Office

Last week, the company was awarded a $15.2 million option year on its Fire Integrated Real‑Time Intelligence System (FIRIS) contract by the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES). As per the contract, AEVEX would provide real-time airborne intelligence aiding California’s all‑hazard emergency readiness and wildfire response.

The FIRIS program provides enhanced situational awareness to first responders by combining advanced airborne sensors, data transmission, real-time wildland fire spread modeling, and a statewide common operational picture, the firm noted.

AEVEX Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Solana Beach, California. The defense technology company delivers autonomous unmanned systems, AI‑enabled mission software, and advanced warfare solutions for national security customers.

What Retail Thinks Of AVEX

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment surrounding the stock has improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ while message volumes increased to ‘normal’ from ‘low’ in the past 24 hours.

AVEX stock has declined by more than 33% so far this year.

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