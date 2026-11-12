AEVEX’s third-quarter revenue beat estimates, prompting an outlook raise.

AEVEX reported Q3 revenue growth of 56% to $189.7 million, beating estimates.

The company raised its 2026 revenue outlook to $820 million to $840 million.

AEVEX Chairman Brian Raduenz pointed to the U.S. military’s new drone command as evidence of increased demand.

AEVEX Corp. (AVEX) stock surged 15% overnight after the defense technology company delivered strong third-quarter (Q3) revenue growth, raised its full-year 2026 outlook and highlighted growing demand for autonomous military systems. The company also touted its BlackSea Technologies acquisition, which expands its operations across airborne, maritime, and subsea defense operations.

AEVEX stock jumped 15% overnight, ahead of Thursday. The stock is heading for its best week since August.

AEVEX’s Third-Quarter Revenue Climbs 56.5%

In Q3, AEVEX posted $189.7 million in revenue, a 56% jump year-on-year, beating analysts’ consensus estimate of $153.3 million. However, the company recorded a net loss of $16.8 million, reversing the $9.9 million profit reported last year.

Airborne Systems remained the company's biggest revenue driver, bringing in $147.8 million during the quarter, a 67.1% increase from last year. Higher sales of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) products and related support services drove the improvement.

Maritime Systems had $14.4 million in revenue, compared with $2 million last year, largely due to BlackSea's addition to AEVEX's operations. Meanwhile, Global Solutions revenue declined 10.7% to $27.5 million.

AEVEX now expects 2026 revenue of $820 million to $840 million, up from its previous outlook of $700 million to $720 million.

AEVEX Chairman Highlights U.S. Military’s Autonomous Technology Shift

During the Q3 earnings call, AEVEX Executive Chairman Brian Raduenz said the Department of War's creation of a dedicated drone command highlights how unmanned systems are becoming important to U.S. national security.

“The future of defense belongs to autonomous systems that can be fielded quickly, produced at scale and adapted as the mission changes. The urgency behind that conviction is growing.”

He added that AEVEX is working to shorten the journey from developing new technologies to delivering them at commercial scale.

“We are connecting capabilities across air, surface and subsea, applying common autonomy, mission planning, payload integration, engineering and production expertise to increasingly complex customer requirements.”

AVEX Stock: Retail View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock turned ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’. The stock recorded a 533% increase in message volume over the past week.

A user said, “strong quarter - undervalued IMO.”

Another user said, “Great ER at wrong time. $NVDA taken out our rally.”

AVEX stock has crashed 54% year-to-date.

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