Druckenmiller’s Duquesne Family Office disclosed a new $23.2 million position in Hyperliquid Strategies, amounting to 2.94 million shares as of June.

Consensus estimates pointed to quarterly revenue of approximately $3.6 million and adjusted EPS of $0.78, according to Koyfin data.

The company is expected to generate full-year revenue of $6.69 million in fiscal 2026, growing to $22.05 million in fiscal 2027.

The average analyst price target suggests there’s about 95% upside from Friday’s close.

Hyperliquid Strategies Inc (PURR) shares drew significant investor attention after Duquesne Family Office, run by billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller, disclosed a 2.94 million-share position in the company.

The stake is worth about $23.15 million as of June 30, according to the firm’s second-quarter 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It represented a new disclosed position for Duquesne.

PURR stock edged over 7% in the early morning trade. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around PURR moved to the ‘bullish’ zone from the ‘bearish’ zone, while chatter around it stayed at ‘low’ levels over the past day.

A Look Back Into PURR

Hyperliquid Strategies, along with Hyperion DeFi (HYPD) invested $23 million in Hyperliquid’s HYPE tokens in its corporate treasury in the last quarter.

David Schamis, CEO of Hyperliquid Strategies, said it “marked meaningful progress in establishing HSI as the leading public vehicle for capital-efficient HYPE exposure, amid Hyperliquid's continued dominance in on-chain finance." In the last quarter, $2.6 million in staking revenue came from HYPE holdings.

Estimates And Targets

Ahead of the fourth-quarter earnings, analysts have set an average price target of about $13 on Hyperliquid Strategies, roughly 95% above Friday's close of $6.68, with individual targets ranging from $9.75 to $18.40, according to Koyfin data.

The company is expected to report revenue of about $3.57 million and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the upcoming quarter, based on Koyfin's consensus estimates. Additionally, the company is also projected to generate full-year revenue of $6.69 million in fiscal 2026, growing to $22.05 million in fiscal 2027, based on consensus estimates.

Hyperliquid Strategies topped revenue estimates in the last quarter, reporting $2.63 million against a $2.13 million consensus, a 23.1% beat.

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