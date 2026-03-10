The company reported Q4 2025 net loss of $50.0 million vs. net loss of $1.3 million in Q4 2024.

For Q4, Arq reported total revenue of $29.4 million, reflecting an increase of 9%.

Arq said it has decided to pause GAC production to conduct a comprehensive engineering and production process optimization review.

The company said that Jay Voncannon will no longer serve as the Company's Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Arq stock plunged 22% during extended hours of trading on Monday after it reported a larger fourth-quarter 2025 loss compared to the year-ago quarter.

The company reported a net loss of $52.6 million in FY 2025, versus a net loss of $5.1 million in FY 2024. In Q4 2025, net loss came at $50.0 million, compared to a net loss of $1.3 million in Q4 2024.

Earnings

Arq reported revenue totaling $29.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, reflecting an increase of 9% compared to $27.0 million in the prior year period. The increase was driven predominantly by enhanced volumes and pricing.

Arq’s gross margin reduced to 13.6% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 36.3% in the prior year period. The reduction in gross margin was driven by higher costs associated with GAC start-up.

GAC Strategy Updates

Arq said it has decided to pause GAC production to conduct a comprehensive engineering and production process optimization review of the path forward for the company’s Granular Activated Carbon (GAC) for water, air, and industrial purification business.

This decision comes after independent tests in late January 2026 revealed that the Arq’s existing thermal oxidizer can support only about 15 million pounds of GAC production per year and would need further modifications to reach the initial goal of 25 million pounds or more annually.

In bid to transition away from using Corbin Wetcake for its GAC products, Arq is temporarily idling its Corbin facility and in connection recorded a non-cash impairment charge of $45 million in Q4 2025.

CFO Change

The company said that Jay Voncannon will no longer serve as the company’s Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Stacia Hansen will serve as the company’s principal financial officer while continuing in her role as Chief Accounting Officer.

Shares in the company have fallen 29.3% year-to-date.

