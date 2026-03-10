The company reported total net revenue of $1.08 billion during the reported quarter, down from $1.13 billion it reported year-ago.

Vail Resorts shares fell in extended hours of trading on Monday after its second quarter revenue of its FY 2026 fell compared to the year-ago quarter and missed analysts’ expectations.

The company reported total net revenue of $1.08 billion during the reported quarter, down from $1.13 billion it reported year-ago. Analysts, on average, had expected revenue of $1.11 billion, as per from Fiscal.ai data.

"This has been the most challenging winter across the Rockies that we have ever experienced with the lowest snowfall levels in more than 30 years for our Colorado and Utah resorts, combined with warmer temperatures, resulting in reduced terrain throughout the quarter and into February,” said Rob Katz, Chief Executive Officer, Vail Resorts.

“While these conditions and the resulting visitation headwinds negatively impacted our quarterly results, we remained focused on the areas within our control. This includes our advanced commitment strategy, continued investments in our resorts and our employees, and progressing key initiatives to optimize visitation, including enhanced marketing and new products,” he added.

Q2 2026 Snapshot

Vail Resorts reported Q2 fiscal 2026 net income attributable of $210.0 million compared to $244.4 million in the prior year.

Its resort net revenue decreased $53.2 million, or 4.7%, compared to the prior year, which was primarily driven by the unfavorable weather conditions that impacted visitation and ancillary spending for both local and destination guests during the period.

Cuts 2026 Guidance

The company now expects net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. of $144 million to $190 million for its FY 2026.

"Due to the persistent, historically challenging weather conditions in the Rockies, which continued to limit terrain availability, the Company is reducing its fiscal 2026 guidance. While we are lowering our estimates for the fiscal year, given the unprecedented weather in the Rockies, the impact from conditions was mitigated by our advance commitment strategy and resource transformation efforts,” Katz said.

Retail Reaction

Retail sentiment around MTN stock trended in ‘bearish’ territory amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

Shares in the company have been flat so far in 2026.

