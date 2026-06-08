The initiative includes partnerships spanning supercomputing, photonic networking and scientific research.

The company would accelerate AI innovation and research and broaden access to the compute resources.

AMD and Dell Technologies to support the University of Cambridge's Zenith AI supercomputer and Sunrise fusion AI system.

AMD is collaborating with Oriole Networks on the UK's Advanced Research and Invention Agency (ARIA) Scaling Inference Lab.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) caught Wall Street’s attention after the chipmaker announced that it would invest £2 billion over a period of five years in the United Kingdom.

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Speaking at London Tech Week, Lisa Su, Chair and Chief Executive Officer at AMD, outlined a range of initiatives and investments.

At the time of writing, AMD stock was up 1.6% in premarket on Monday.

AMD Commits £2B To UK AI Infrastructure

The company would accelerate AI innovation and research and broaden access to the compute resources needed for long-term economic growth and scientific leadership across the country.

AMD said the initiatives align with the UK's AI Opportunities Action Plan and AI Hardware Strategy, backing the country's push to build top-tier AI infrastructure, grow its technical talent pool, and accelerate AI adoption across the economy.

“AMD is proud to deepen our commitment to the UK and work with partners across government, academia and industry to expand access to the compute infrastructure needed to advance sovereign AI, accelerate discovery and drive long-term economic growth,” said Lisa Su, Chair and Chief Executive Officer at AMD.

Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said, "With world-class chip designers, leading universities, and partners such as AMD choosing to invest here, we are building the compute capability needed to power innovation, drive growth, create jobs, and ensure the most advanced AI technologies are developed in the UK."

AMD Backs Cambridge Supercomputers And Photonic AI

AMD and Dell Technologies are supporting the University of Cambridge on the Zenith AI supercomputer, and the Sunrise fusion AI system, developed in collaboration with the United Kingdom Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA).

Separately, AMD is collaborating with Oriole Networks on the UK's Advanced Research and Invention Agency (ARIA) Scaling Inference Lab. The project combines Oriole's PRISM photonic networking architecture with AMD Instinct GPUs and EPYC processors to evaluate new approaches for scaling inference workloads while improving performance and energy efficiency.

The initiative is expected to yield the world's first large-scale AI system powered by a pure photonic network, according to the statement.

AMD also announced a partnership with Imperial College London to advance computational science, healthcare innovation, and climate modeling, building on its recently disclosed work with Oxford Quantum Circuits and JPMorgan Chase.

What Retail Thinks Of AMD

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment surrounding the stock has remained ‘bullish’ amid ‘low’ message volumes in the past 24 hours.

AMD stock has more than doubled in value so far this year.

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