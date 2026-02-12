The company said its newly-formed subsidiary will provide 30,000 hours of Embodied AI robot training data to U.S.-based DaBoss.AI Inc. over a 12-month period.
Robo.ai Inc. (AIIO) shares soared nearly 23% in Thursday’s pre-market trade after the company announced that its subsidiary has secured its first commercial order for Embodied AI data.
The company said its newly formed subsidiary will provide 30,000 hours of Embodied AI robot training data to U.S.-based DaBoss.AI Inc. over a 12-month period.
Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Robo.ai trended in the ‘neutral’ territory at the time of writing.
