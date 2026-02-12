The company said its newly-formed subsidiary will provide 30,000 hours of Embodied AI robot training data to U.S.-based DaBoss.AI Inc. over a 12-month period.

Robo.ai Inc. (AIIO) shares soared nearly 23% in Thursday’s pre-market trade after the company announced that its subsidiary has secured its first commercial order for Embodied AI data.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The company said its newly formed subsidiary will provide 30,000 hours of Embodied AI robot training data to U.S.-based DaBoss.AI Inc. over a 12-month period.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Robo.ai trended in the ‘neutral’ territory at the time of writing.

Get updates to this story developing directly on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<