The company said that enrollment for its randomized registrational QUILT-2.005 trial has surpassed internal expectations and is now more than 85% complete.

ImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX) shares jumped 24% in premarket trading on Friday after the company reported a faster than expected enrollment for its QUILT-2.005 bladder cancer drug trial.

The company said that enrollment has surpassed internal expectations and is now more than 85% complete, with full enrollment of the planned study population expected by the second quarter of 2026.

Based on current progress, ImmunityBio plans to submit a biologics license application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by the end of 2026.

