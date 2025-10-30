Glaukos shares surged 21% in after-hours trading after the company posted record third-quarter revenue and raised its full-year guidance.

Strong glaucoma product sales, particularly in the U.S., drove a 38% year-over-year rise in total revenue, while losses narrowed and margins improved.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned bullish, with users calling Glaukos a “hidden gem” and noting the stock’s chart “looks good.”

Glaukos Corp shares climbed 21% in after-hours trading on Wednesday after the eye-care company delivered a strong third quarter (Q3) and raised its revenue expectations for the year.

Record Quarter

The company reported $133.5 million in revenue, up 38% from a year earlier, helped by booming demand for its glaucoma products. U.S. glaucoma sales surged 57% to $80.8 million, lifting total glaucoma revenue to a record $110.2 million.

Profitability also improved. Glaukos posted a gross margin of 78% and a non-GAAP margin of 84%, while trimming its net loss to $16.2 million, or $0.28 per share, from $21.4 million, or $0.39 per share, a year ago.

Outlook

The company lifted its 2025 revenue forecast to $490 million-$495 million, up from a previous range of $480 million-$486 million. It also offered an early look at 2026 guidance, projecting sales between $600 million and $620 million.

Glaukos closed the quarter with $277.5 million in cash and investments and no debt, underscoring a strong financial footing as it continues to expand its ophthalmic portfolio.

Stocktwits Users Call Glaukos A ‘Hidden Gem’

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Glaukos was ‘bullish’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

One user called Glaukos a “hidden gem,” saying they hoped the stock would finally get the attention it deserves.

Another noted that the company’s chart was “looking good,” reflecting optimism about the stock’s technical setup.

Glaukos’ stock has declined 49% so far in 2025.

