Wondering why the Indian stock market suddenly shot up today? We break down what happened with the Sensex and Nifty on Monday morning, how falling crude oil prices are helping, and which 10 stocks were the biggest winners by 10 AM.

Share Market Today: The stock market kicked off the week with a bang on Monday, leaving investors with big smiles. The massive jump is thanks to some big news from the US. President Donald Trump has announced that a deal to reopen the 'Strait of Hormuz' with Iran is done. As soon as this news broke, crude oil prices tumbled, which is great news for the Indian market. The Sensex shot up by over 1,100 points, and the Nifty also saw a massive 350-point jump right after the market opened. So, which Nifty-50 stocks gained the most from this rally and filled investors' pockets? Here’s the list of the top 10 gainers...

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ETERNAL Share

This company's stock picked up the most speed in early trade today. After closing at ₹243.80 on Friday, the stock opened directly at ₹250. Huge buyer interest pushed it to a high of ₹255.85. By 10 AM, with a heavy trading volume of about 1.5 crore shares, the stock was trading at ₹254.75, up by nearly 4.49%.

Shriram Fin Share

The Shriram Finance counter has also been buzzing with investors since this morning. The share opened strong at ₹1,005, compared to its previous close of ₹954.95. Taking advantage of the market rally, it touched a high of ₹1,008.45 and is currently trading around ₹995.85, with a solid jump of 4.28%.

Trent Share

This Tata Group retail giant took a long leap as soon as it opened today. It had ended the last trading day at ₹2,755.30 but started today at ₹2,791.30. Amid the positive market mood, the share went up to ₹2,874.90. According to data till 10 AM, the stock is holding strong at ₹2,872, up by 4.24%.

Indigo Share

This major aviation company seems to be getting the most direct and biggest benefit from the fall in crude oil prices. Indigo's share opened at ₹4,820 this morning, against its previous close of ₹4,709.70. Expecting lower fuel costs, investors bought heavily, pushing it to a high of ₹4,930. It is currently up by 4.23% at ₹4,908.70.

Bajaj Finsv Share

There has been a strong buying sentiment in Bajaj Finserv's stock since this morning. After closing at ₹1,689.10 on Friday, the share opened at ₹1,714 today. It saw a steady rise after that, making an intraday high of ₹1,756.50. The stock is currently trading at ₹1,754.40, recording a gain of about 3.87%.

Bajaj Finance Share

This other finance giant from the Bajaj Group has also played a big part in lifting the market today. The stock opened at ₹942, compared to its previous close of ₹918.30. On the back of heavy volume in morning trade, it touched a high of ₹957. Around 10 AM, the share was seen trading at ₹953.40, up by 3.82%.

Maruti Share

The country's largest carmaker was in the fast lane on Dalal Street today. Maruti's stock opened at a high of ₹13,550, against its previous closing price of ₹13,366. Investor confidence was so high that it touched a high of ₹13,885 and is currently holding at ₹13,851, up by 3.63%.

LT Share

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) shares are also seeing trading with heavy volumes in this morning's session. This infrastructure major opened at ₹4,130 against its previous close of ₹4,049.30, quickly touching a high of ₹4,194.70. It is now trading at ₹4,183.10, up by 3.30%.

Ultra Cemco Share

The largest company in the cement sector was not left behind in this rally. UltraTech Cement's stock opened with gains at ₹11,242, compared to the previous day's close of ₹11,117. It hit a fantastic high of ₹11,565 in early trade and is currently trading at ₹11,457, up by 3.06%.

M&M Share

Mahindra & Mahindra's stock also secured its place in this morning's top gainers list. This auto stock opened at ₹3,090 this morning, against its previous closing price of ₹3,042.90. Backed by buyers, it saw a high of ₹3,136.50 and is currently holding steady around ₹3,130.60, with a gain of 2.88%.

Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. The stock market figures and company share prices mentioned are taken from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) official website (nseindia.com). This data is a live update as of 10:00 AM today (Monday) and can change at any time. Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Please consult your financial advisor or a market expert before investing in any share.