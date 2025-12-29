The company’s board of directors has approved a share buyback program of up to $125 million.

Dan Ives, chairman of Eightco Holdings Inc. (ORBS), on Monday said ORBS stock is becoming an “increasingly attractive investment” after the company’s board of directors approved a share buyback program of up to $125 million.

“We believe based on Eightco's current valuation and its pipeline for additional partnerships, the public stock is becoming an increasingly attractive investment,” Ives said in a post on X.

Eightco shares were up more than 17% in Monday’s pre-market trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘neutral’ territory at the time of writing.

The company counts BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. (BMNR), OZAYYX, World Foundation, Wedbush, Coinfund, Kraken, and others as its strategic and institutional investors.

