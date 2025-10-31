The analyst noted that Auto-CAR-T is showing unprecedented and transformational efficacy in systemic sclerosis, and investors aren't appreciating the substantial unmet need this represents.

Cantor Fitzgerald’s new price target on CABA represents over 1,000% potential upside to the stock’s closing price on Thursday.

The company said on Monday that data from across trials reinforce the potential of a single weight-based dose of Rese-cel to deliver durable, drug-free clinical responses across multiple autoimmune diseases.

Rese-cel is an investigational, autologous CAR-T cell therapy explicitly designed for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, neurology, and dermatology.



Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday raised its price target on Cabaletta Bio (CABA) to $30 from $15 while keeping an ‘Overweight’ rating on the shares.

The new price target represents over 1,000% potential upside to the stock’s closing price on Thursday.

According to TheFly, the analyst noted that Auto-CAR-T is showing unprecedented and transformational efficacy in systemic sclerosis, and investors aren't appreciating the substantial unmet need.

Scleroderma, also known as systemic sclerosis, is a group of autoimmune diseases that cause the hardening and tightening of the skin and connective tissues, and can also damage blood vessels and internal organs. It is characterized by the excessive buildup of collagen, which leads to fibrosis.

Cabaletta Presents Positive Data

Cabaletta on Monday announced positive clinical data across trials evaluating Rese-cel. Rese-cel is an investigational, autologous CAR-T cell therapy explicitly designed for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, neurology, and dermatology. It is administered as a single, weight-based infusion to reset the immune system and achieve durable clinical responses without the need for chronic therapy.

The company said that the data from the trials reinforce the potential of a single weight-based dose of Rese-cel to deliver durable, drug-free clinical responses across multiple autoimmune diseases.

“We look forward to initiating the myositis registrational trial and anticipate alignment with FDA on the designs for lupus and systemic sclerosis this year,” said David J. Chang, Chief Medical Officer of Cabaletta, on Monday.

While Myositis is a group of rare conditions characterized by muscle inflammation, Lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease where the body's immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissues.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around CABA stock stayed within the ‘neutral’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume fell from ‘high’ to ‘normal’ levels.

CABA's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:19 p.m. ET on Oct. 31, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A Stocktwits user expects the company’s pipeline to generate substantial revenue in six years.

CABA stock is up by 46% this year but has dropped 7% over the past 12 months.

