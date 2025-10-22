Vertiv's third-quarter sales rose 29% year-on-year, beating expectations.

The company’s Organic orders surged 60%, boosting backlog to $9.5 billion.

It raised full-year 2025 EPS and revenue guidance.

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) on Wednesday announced strong results for the third quarter (Q3) and raised the outlook for 2025, with a surge in orders and revenue reflecting strong demand for its critical digital infrastructure solutions.

The company cited momentum across global markets, driven especially by AI-related growth and customer investment in advanced data center capabilities.

Q3 Revenue And EPS

Vertiv reported $2.68 billion in net sales for Q3, representing a 29% increase year-on-year (YoY). Organic orders climbed approximately 60% YoY. These gains pushed the company's backlog to $9.5 billion, supported by a strong book-to-bill ratio of 1.4x. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter were $1.24.

Both revenue and adjusted EPS exceeded the analysts’ consensus estimate of $2.58 billion and $0.99, respectively, according to Fiscal AI data.

Vertiv Holdings' stock traded over 8% higher in Wednesday's premarket.

Vertiv Revises 2025 Outlook

Vertiv raised its full-year guidance following the strong Q3 performance. Adjusted EPS is now expected to fall between $4.07 and $4.13, while net sales is forecast between $10.160 billion and $10.240 billion.

