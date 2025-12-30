The company reaffirmed its partnership with Oobit, aiming to launch a scalable digital treasury by early 2026.

Oobit is a global digital payment enabler whose platform already operates in several regions, supporting payments using major cryptocurrencies.

The VCIG-Oobit initiative, announced in November, is being built as a foundational digital asset infrastructure.

VCIG plans to hold approximately 250 million OOB tokens once the Oobit platform launches.

VCI Global (VCIG) shares rose in early trading on Tuesday after it reaffirmed that its partnership with the Oobit digital asset ecosystem is progressing as planned, with collaborators aiming to complete a new digital treasury infrastructure by early 2026.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The move underscores the company’s commitment to long-term digital asset and settlement solutions, rather than quick speculative ventures.

Partnership Intact

VCIG confirmed that its previously disclosed transaction with the Oobit ecosystem remains active and aligns with its broader Data Asset Treasury (DaT) strategy.

Oobit is a global digital payment enabler whose platform already operates in several regions, supporting payments using major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and OOB.

The VCIG-Oobit initiative, announced in November, is being built as a foundational digital asset infrastructure designed to facilitate scalable payment processing, stablecoin settlement, and institutional digital treasury services.

VCI Global stock traded over 3% higher in Tuesday’s premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory amid ‘extremely low’ message volume levels.

VCIG’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 06:30 a.m. ET on Dec. 30, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Digital Treasury Vision

VCIG plans to hold approximately 250 million OOB tokens once the Oobit platform launches. Management also intends to acquire an additional $50 million worth of OOB tokens on the open market as part of its strategic participation.

“This effort reflects a long-term vision to build durable, compliant, and scalable digital asset foundations for the evolving global financial system,” said Moshe Schisser, Chairman of Oobit.” -Moshe Schisser, Chairman, Oobit

Last week, VCIG announced plans to launch a proprietary Real-World Asset Exchange, a regulated, blockchain-based marketplace that will leverage the Oobit digital payment infrastructure.

VCIG stock has declined by 99% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<