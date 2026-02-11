The company announced positive top-line results from its Phase 2 VALIANT trial evaluating Verekitug in adults with severe asthma.

Shares of Upstream Bio Inc. (UPB) surged nearly 20% in pre-market trading on Wednesday after the company announced positive top-line results from its Phase 2 VALIANT trial evaluating Verekitug in adults with severe asthma.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Verekitug, which targets the thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP) receptor, reduced annual asthma attacks by 56% with 100 mg and 39% with 400 mg compared to placebo. Patients also showed improved lung function.

Verekitug was generally well tolerated in the 478-patient study, supporting its safety profile. More than 90% of eligible participants have enrolled in the VALOUR long-term extension trial to further assess the treatment’s durability.

Read updates to this developing story on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<