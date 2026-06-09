Trade Desk, Intuit, and Lucid Group fell to fresh 52-week lows on Monday due to a combination of operational concerns, negative sentiment, and ongoing market uncertainty.

TTD shares closed down more than 2.6% at the end of the session on reports that its Chief Revenue Officer exited the company after just seven months.

LCID shares closed down about 0.4% amid financial pressures.

INTU shares recovered some losses to close nearly 3% higher after slipping to an annual low in the intraday session.

Shares of Trade Desk Inc. (TTD), Intuit Inc. (INTU), and Lucid Group Inc. (LCID) slumped to fresh yearly lows on Monday as leadership concerns, Wall Street pessimism, and broader market concerns weighed on the companies’ shares.

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TTD shares closed down more than 2.6% lower at the end of the session on reports that its Chief Revenue Officer exited the company after just seven months, while LCID shares closed down about 0.4% lower. INTU shares recovered some losses to close nearly 3% higher after slipping to an annual low in the intraday session.

TTD Grapples With Leadership Challenges

Shares of the digital advertising giant slipped to a 52-week low of $19.10 in Monday’s intraday trading session as a fresh leadership exit stoked concerns about the company’s management.

The Trade Desk chief revenue officer, Anders Mortensen, is exiting the company after just seven months in the role, ADWEEK reported on Monday. The report said that Chief Operating Officer Vivek Kundra will take over Mortensen's post in an expanded role that will retain his title as COO.

The California-based company has seen notable leadership turnover over the past year, including the appointment of four chief financial officers, even as a growing number of senior executives and board members have exited the company.

The company’s first-quarter (Q1) earnings also disappointed investors and raised concerns over slowing growth in digital advertising amid weaker profitability and softer guidance.

Despite the concerns, retail sentiment on Stocktwits has stayed ‘bullish’ over the past month amid ‘high’ message volumes. TTD shares have declined more than 72% in the past year.

Intuit Slips On AI Concerns

The stock of the American multinational financial technology company slipped to a 52-week low of $291.24 on Monday as concerns grew over generative AI disruptions.

Last week, Goldman Sachs downgraded Intuit (INTU) to ‘Sell’ from ‘Neutral’ with a price target of $276, down from $519. The analyst said it believes consensus estimates are likely too high for the next three years and that Intuit may have to revise its long-term growth targets downward. Downward estimate revisions will likely weigh on the stock over the next several quarters before the market adjusts to an updated growth algorithm of 5%-10% sales growth for Intuit, the analyst said. Goldman Sachs added that it believes Intuit is entering a period of heightened competition in the tax space.

Although the company posted substantial revenue growth and its earnings per share for the latest quarter beat Wall Street expectations, the pace of revenue growth slowed, stoking investor concerns.

INTU’s stock price has declined by 60% over the past year, while retail sentiment on Stocktwits has remained in the ‘neutral’ territory over the past month.

Lucid Falls Amid Financial Struggles

Luxury EV maker Lucid’s shares fell to a fresh annual low of $5 on Monday as the selling pressure on the company has compounded amid massive cash burn, weak consumer demand, and recent leadership changes.

Last week, Silvio Napoli assumed the role of CEO of the company, succeeding interim CEO Marc Winterhoff, who will now resume his role as COO.

Napoli’s leadership comes as the company struggles with deliveries and cash burn. Lucid’s first-quarter deliveries fell to 3,093 vehicles from the 3,109 units it delivered in 2025, due to disruptions in its Gravity SUV rollout, triggered by a supplier quality issue.

LCID stock has declined by more than 77% over the past year, while retail sentiment has remained in the red over the past month.

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