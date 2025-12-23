The company secured an order for 9 million units of its TrinScreen HIV rapid diagnostic test.

Trinity Biotech (TRIB) shares surged nearly 50% in premarket trading on Tuesday, after the company said it had secured an order for 9 million units of its TrinScreen HIV rapid diagnostic test.

The WHO-prequalified rapid diagnostic test is designed for high-volume screening programs and will be produced through the company’s recently approved outsourced manufacturing process. Trinity Biotech expects to fulfil the order across the fourth quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026, with the contract set to support revenue growth.

Trinity Biotech also posted a 32% sequential increase in third-quarter revenue to $14.3 million, driven by a $2.1 million increase in rapid HIV test sales, while adjusted EBITDA improved to a $0.5 million profit from a $2.1 million loss in Q2.

