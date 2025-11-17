Tonix Pharmaceuticals on Monday announced the launch of its new drug to treat Fibromyalgia.

Tonmya’s FDA approval on Aug. 15, 2025, was based on results from two Phase 3 studies involving nearly 1,000 patients.

The most common side effects included mild mouth numbness or discomfort, altered taste, drowsiness, fatigue, dry mouth, and canker sores.

TNXP was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits on Monday morning.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP) surged 10% on Monday after the company announced the launch of its new drug to treat Fibromyalgia.

TNXP was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits on Monday morning following the announcement. Tonix’s Tonmya is a prescription drug for the treatment of Fibromyalgia in adults. The company said that the non-opioid tablet, which can be taken once at bedtime, is now available in U.S. pharmacies.

Fibromyalgia is a condition that causes widespread muscle and joint pain, often accompanied by fatigue. Its exact cause is unknown, but studies suggest that stress can play a role in triggering the symptoms.

“The availability of Tonmya is a momentous day for Tonix, providing the estimated 10 million people living with fibromyalgia a novel treatment that has been shown to address the debilitating, core symptom of this disease, widespread pain,” said Seth Lederman, CEO of Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Tonmya Trials

Tonmya’s FDA approval on Aug. 15, 2025, was based on results from two Phase 3 studies involving nearly 1,000 patients, in which the drug showed meaningful reductions in daily pain over 14 weeks compared with placebo.

A higher share of patients on Tonmya also achieved at least a 30% improvement in pain after three months. Findings from the RESILIENT Phase 3 trial highlighted improvements in symptoms, including sleep issues, fatigue, and overall patient functioning.

The most common side effects included mild mouth numbness or discomfort, altered taste, drowsiness, fatigue, dry mouth, and canker sores.

What Are Stocktwits Users Saying?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained in the ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, accompanied by ‘high’ message volumes. One Stocktwits user believes there is a potential for further upside before the market closes on Wednesday.

Another user believes the stock has long-term potential.

TNXP shares have shed nearly half their value so far this year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<