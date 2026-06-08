SUNation Energy announced a reverse-merger agreement with Suniva, a U.S. merchant manufacturer of high-efficiency monocrystalline silicon solar cells.

Privately held Suniva will become a publicly traded company by merging with SUNation.

Upon closing, pre-merger Suniva stockholders are expected to own about 98.2% of the combined company, and pre-merger SUNation stockholders are expected to own about 1.8%.

The combined company is likely to operate under the Suniva name and continue SUNation’s Nasdaq listing.

Shares of SUNation Energy, Inc. (SUNE) surged on Monday after the company announced a reverse merger agreement with Suniva, a U.S.-based solar energy solutions company, to ramp up expansion and increase domestic production.

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At the time of writing, SUNE stock was up nearly 190% in premarket trading.

The Rationale

According to the statement by the firm, Suniva will combine its U.S.-owned and operated manufacturing capabilities with SUNation's expertise in installation and service businesses in high-demand regions. Over the next ten years, Suniva intends to become the top solar cell supplier, catering to a 500+ gigawatt market.

Suniva expects to gain broader access to capital markets, tap into SUNation’s customer base, and propel U.S. solar manufacturing through the deal as energy demand continues to grow, fueled by AI infrastructure buildout and rising temperatures.

Financial Details Of The Reverse Merger

Privately held Suniva will become a publicly traded company by merging with SUNation, with the former’s name surviving the transaction. However, the combined entity will continue to use the “SUNE” ticker symbol to trade on the Nasdaq.

Upon closing, pre-merger Suniva stockholders are expected to own about 98.2% of the combined company, and pre-merger SUNation stockholders are expected to own about 1.8% equity, with an implied value of roughly $2.26 per share.

SUNation has a market capitalization of $4.7 million with 4.12 million SUNE shares outstanding, according to its website.

What Do Retail Traders Think About SUNE?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward SUNE turned ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral’ amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes over the last 24 hours.

Many users saw the rally as an opportunity to exit their positions.

SUNE stock is up nearly 10% so far this year, but has declined more than 28% over the past 12 months.

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