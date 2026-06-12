Sandisk, Coca-Cola and Macy's rose to 52-week highs on Thursday amid a memory market recovery and excitement over the FIFA World Cup.

SNDK surged to an all-time high of $1,881.51 as optimism around AI-driven demand grew, aided by easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

KO climbed to $84.04 amid a series of favorable analyst updates and cheer around the company's growth prospects ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

M shares rose to $25.05, bolstered by its strong first-quarter performance and its efforts to capitalize on the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Sandisk Corp. (SNDK), Coca-Cola Co. (KO) and Macy's Inc. (M) shares rallied to annual highs on Thursday amid a broader market upturn.

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SNDK stock gained more than 14% at close, boosted by optimism about a memory market recovery, and M surged by over 8% due to the FIFA World Cup, while KO climbed on a wave of bullish analyst price-target revisions but pared some gains, closing about 1.2% lower.

SanDisk Rides Memory Optimism

Shares of the company surged to an all-time high of $1,881.51 on Thursday amid a turnaround in memory stocks as optimism around AI-driven demand grew, aided by easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

The memory chip company’s rally follows a series of bullish analyst updates from earlier this week. Barclays upgraded the stock to ‘Overweight’ and raised its price target, citing the company's innovative contracting strategy, according to Investing.com. Meanwhile, Cantor Fitzgerald, Mizuho and Bank of America also lifted their targets on expectations of stronger earnings and improved margins.

Cantor Fitzgerald raised the price target on SanDisk to $2,900 from $1,800 and maintained an ‘Overweight’ rating on the shares, indicating an upside potential of about 54% from the last close. The firm said that markets are in a new AI-driven Memory paradigm, with sustainable tailwinds that imply the trade is only in the mid-innings.

The broader semiconductor sector also gained on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump said a peace deal with Iran would be coming soon, potentially leading to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and reducing uncertainty for global markets.

SNDK shares have surged a whopping 583.59% so far in 2026, boosted by higher AI demand. Retail sentiment around the company was in the ‘neutral’ territory at the time of writing, having improved from ‘bearish’ about 24 hours ago.

Coca-Cola Gets Wall Street Thumbs Up

The shares of the beverage company climbed to a fresh 52-week high of $84.04 on Thursday amid a series of favorable analyst updates and cheer around the company's growth prospects ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

Bernstein initiated coverage of the company with a ‘Market Perform’ rating and an $84 price target, describing Coca-Cola as a "high-quality compounder," as per TheFly. While the analyst expressed caution about the impact of Mexico's upcoming 2026 excise tax on Latin American sales, it remained constructive on the company's North American business.

Earlier, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed Coca-Cola as its top pick in the beverage sector, maintaining an ‘Overweight’ rating and a price target of $89. Analyst Dara Mohsenian pointed to improving demand for Fairlife, Coca-Cola's premium dairy brand, as additional production capacity comes online, and highlighted the company's pricing power relative to peers in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Coca-Cola is also an official sponsor and beverage partner of the FIFA World Cup 206 and has recently launched the final phase of its tournament marketing campaign. The company is likely to benefit from increased brand visibility and sales from the event.

KO stock has gained more than 19% so far in 2026, with retail sentiment intact in the “bullish” territory over the past week.

Macy’s Jumps On Financial Strength Ahead Of FIFA World Cup

Macy’s shares climbed to a new annual high of $25.05 on Thursday, bolstered by the retailer’s stronger-than-expected first-quarter performance and its efforts to capitalize on the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Earlier this week, the company unveiled Macy’s World Soccer HQ, an omnichannel initiative designed to connect consumers with the sport through merchandise, immersive in-store experiences, digital content and community programs. The campaign features apparel, accessories and collectibles from major brands including Nike, Adidas and Puma, while also leveraging the retailer's flagship Herald Square location and select stores nationwide.

The initiative comes as the FIFA World Cup drives growing fan engagement across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Macy’s is also partnering with the U.S. Soccer Foundation to support youth access to the sport in underserved communities.

The company reported Q1 results earlier this month, posting earnings of $0.13 per share, beating analyst estimates. It also reported a 2% increase in revenue to $4.7 billion, with comparable sales up 3% for the quarter. The results helped reinforce investor confidence in the company's turnaround efforts, with multiple analysts raising price targets.

M shares have gained about 10% so far this year, even as retail sentiment has improved from ‘bearish’ to ‘neutral’ over the past 24 hours.

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