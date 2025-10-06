The company stated that its investigational drug alone did not cause weight loss compared to the placebo in a mid-stage trial.

Shares of Skye Bioscience, Inc. (SKYE) dived 60% in the pre-market session on Monday after the company said that its Nimacimab alone did not cause weight loss as compared to placebo in a mid-stage trial.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

However, Nimacimab in combination with Novo Nordisk’s Semaglutide demonstrated a clinically meaningful magnitude of weight loss compared to Semaglutide alone, the company said. The positive observation supports further studies where Nimacimab is used with other therapies, it added.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<