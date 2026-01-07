Building on a solid 2025 for rare earth, reports about Trump eyeing Greenland again, following his Venezuela operation, have sent MP Materials and Critical Metals stock higher.

Shares of MP Materials Corp were up more than 1% in after-hours trading, and Critical Metals Corp saw a 13% jump following the Greenland news.

Greenland, which sits between North America and Europe, is ruled by Denmark and is known for its vast natural resources, including rare earth minerals, oil and gas.

According to media reports, the White House has noted that Trump and his team are discussing several options to acquire Greenland, which may also include the use of “U.S. military.”

Rare earth stocks were closely watched last year after China imposed export curbs on minerals critical to powering everything from smartphones to fighter jets. The issue eventually eased after U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping reached an understanding on supply.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Heading into 2026, rare earths are back in focus, this time tied to Trump’s reported push to bring Greenland back to Washington’s table, as the president eyes the Arctic island as a strategic national security priority.

On Tuesday, shares of MP Materials Corp. rose more than 1% in after-hours trading, while Critical Metals Corp. jumped 13% following news related to Greenland. Both stocks had already enjoyed strong runs in 2025, with MP Materials ending the year up 224% and Critical Metals rallying 251% over the past six months.

MP And CRML’s Rare Earth Roles

MP Materials has been transitioning from a supplier of rare-earth concentrates to a fully integrated producer of rare-earth magnets. The aim is to move from mining to processing, precursor materials production, and ultimately high-performance magnets. In July, the company received a $400 million preferred equity investment from the Pentagon.

On Critical Metals, the company is in focus for its Greenland asset in Tanbreez, a site it acquired in 2024, and is known to be one of the largest rare-earth producing sites.

Why Greenland Matters For Trump

Greenland, which sits between North America and Europe, is ruled by Denmark and is known for its vast natural resources, including rare earth minerals, oil and gas. An acquisition of Greenland by the United States would give the country access to these resources and exert pressure on China, which dominates the rare earth sector.

According to media reports, the White House has noted that Trump and his team are discussing several options to acquire Greenland, which may also include the use of “U.S. military.”

Ever since the attack on Venezuela and the capture of its President Nicolas Maduro, Trump’s interest in Greenland is back on the table, with the European leaders stating the U.S. President’s eye on the Arctic Island.

How Are Stocktwits Users Reacting?

Retail sentiment on MP Materials jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bearish’ territory a week ago, with message volumes at ‘extremely high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

A user on Stocktwits noted that MP could also benefit from the development of rare earth deposits in Venezuela under U.S. direction.

The retail user message volume jumped 117% in the last 24 hours on MP Materials, while the ticker saw a 76% spike in users adding it to their watchlist over the past year.

Retail sentiment on Critical Metals improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ a day ago, with message volumes at ‘extremely high’ levels.

Shares of MP Materials have gained more than 190% in the last 12 months and Critical Metals stock has seen a 76% for the same period.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<