Investors showed confidence in healthcare improvements, strong biotech patents, and rising packaging demand.

CVS Health reached a four-year high of $110.62 ahead of Q2 earnings, driven by retail upgrades and new healthcare services.

UroGen Pharma hit a seven-year high of $43.92 after Guggenheim raised its price target, citing prescription growth and stronger commercial prospects.

Crown Holdings hit a four-year high of $121.76 after strong Q2 results, driven by higher beverage can demand.

CVS Health (CVS), UroGen Pharma (URGN), and Crown Holdings (CCK) stocks climbed to 52-week highs on Tuesday as investors focused on operational improvements, commercial progress, and earnings optimism.

CVS Health and Crown Holdings stocks ended the session 2% higher, while UroGen Pharma gained over 6%.

CVS Expands Healthcare Retail Strategy

CVS Health stock reached a four-year high of $110.62 on Tuesday ahead of its fiscal second-quarter (Q2) earnings announcement scheduled for August 5, as the company is working to modernize its retail footprint while developing higher-margin healthcare offerings.

According to Fiscal AI data, analysts expect Q2 revenue of $100.7 billion with earnings of $1.84 per share.

The company last week introduced its first pharmacy-centered concept store in Houston, reflecting a move toward more efficient layouts designed around patient care. CVS has also entered the pet prescription market by making animal medications available through its pharmacy locations, opening another revenue channel within its retail network.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory the previous day.

UroGen Pharma Gains From Patent Protection

UroGen Pharma stock surged to a seven-year high of $43.92 as Guggenheim increased its price target for URGN to $42 from $32 while maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating. The firm pointed to prescription growth, recent business developments, and improving commercial expectations.

The company has strengthened its long-term commercial outlook after receiving a U.S. Patent Allowance expected to protect ZUSDURI (FDA-approved, non-surgical treatment for adults with recurring low-grade bladder cancer) and its investigational treatment UGN-103 through July 2044.

Retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘Neutral’ territory.

Crown Holdings Benefits From Beverage Demand

Crown Holdings stock reached a four-year high of $121.76 after a strong Q2 performance, helped by a 5% increase in global beverage can volumes. The company raised its full-year adjusted earnings outlook to $8.30 to $8.50, from its previous forecast of $7.90 to $8.30.

Crown also anticipates adjusted free cash flow of at least $900 million. Mizuho lifted its price target on Crown Holdings to $135 from $130 following the results. Retail sentiment around the stock turned to ‘bullish’ from ‘extremely bullish’ territory the previous day.

So far this year, CCK and CVS stocks have gained 14% and 31% respectively, while URGN stock has surged 86%.

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