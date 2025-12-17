The company announced that early Phase 2 data showed that its NGC therapy increased cancer-fighting metabolites in patients with advanced breast cancer.

Processa plans to complete enrollment for the formal 20-patient interim analysis by the end of the first quarter of 2026.

The company’s stock also began trading on a 1-for-25 reverse stock split basis on Wednesday.

Trading in PCSA shares was halted multiple times today, according to Nasdaq data.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PCSA) surged over 160% on Wednesday, after the company announced that early Phase 2 data showed that its Next Generation Cancer (NGC) therapy delivered higher levels of cancer-fighting metabolites in patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The company’s stock also began trading on a 1-for-25 reverse stock split basis on Wednesday. Trading in PCSA shares was halted multiple times on Wednesday, according to Nasdaq data.

Phase 2 Study Results

Preliminary data from the first 16 of 19 enrolled patients indicated that NGC-Cap significantly increases exposure to capecitabine’s cancer-killing metabolites compared with standard capecitabine monotherapy without increasing the severity of side effects seen with standard treatment. The company believes the balance could improve outcomes for patients with advanced breast cancer.

Nineteen patients were randomized to receive either NGC-Cap (150 mg twice daily) or standard Mono-Cap (1,000 mg/m² twice daily). Early safety data from the first 16 patients show higher exposure to cancer-killing metabolites in the NGC-Cap group.

While more patients in the NGC-Cap group experienced side effects related to these metabolites, the severity was similar to that in the Mono-Cap group.

Processa plans to complete enrollment for the formal 20-patient interim analysis, which will include both safety and efficacy data, by the end of the first quarter of 2026. The company expects to report the interim analysis in early 2026.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits flipped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bearish’, amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes. PCSA was the top trending ticker on Stocktwits.

PCSA's Sentiment Meter and Message Volumes at 11:30 a.m. ET on Dec. 17, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

One Stocktwits user expects further upside to the stock.

Read also: UWM Holdings To Acquire Two Harbors Investment In $1.3B Deal - How Much Of The Combined Company Will UWM Shareholders Own?

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

