Ondas' agreement with the German company follows two other counter-drone-related partnerships this month, including an $8.2 million deal to deploy its Iron Drone Raider system at a major European airport.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) extended its recent deal momentum, announcing a new agreement with Germany’s Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG aimed at advancing counter-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) systems.

Under the agreement announced on Wednesday, Ondas and Heidelberg will evaluate establishing European manufacturing and systems integration for Ondas’ autonomous platforms, particularly for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

The partnership aims to combine Ondas’ autonomous aerial and ground systems with Heidelberg’s industrial manufacturing and automation expertise. By localizing production, the companies intend to shorten deployment timelines, strengthen supply chains, and support regional procurement requirements, the company said.

Ondas’ Deal Momentum

Earlier this month, the company’s autonomous systems unit was named prime contractor for a major government program to develop a full-scale, drone-based autonomous border protection system, with an initial purchase order expected in January 2026.

Before that, Ondas secured an order worth about $8.2 million to deploy its Iron Drone Raider counter systems at a major European airport. The order followed a similar $8.2 million contract for a different European airport in November.

Stock’s High Valuation

Notably, the stock has gained 222% this year. However, Stifel analyst Jonathan Siegmann urged investors not to be deterred by elevated near-term valuation multiples. On Monday, Siegmann initiated coverage of Ondas with a ‘Buy’ rating and a $13 price target, according to The Fly. This represents over a 60% upside from its current price of $8.

He said Ondas is positioned to become a leader in unmanned systems and added that the stock’s high valuation reflects the drone industry’s early, disruptive stage of adoption within the armed forces.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment for the stock has remained in the ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours. One user suggested holding onto the stock.

Another user highlighted Ondas’ position in Europe’s expanding counter-drone market.

