Pfizer, GitLab, and Conoco Phillips shares surged to 52-week highs on Wednesday amid a series of positive company catalysts and optimistic Wall Street coverage.

PFE stock closed up 1.65% amid growing optimism for its vaccine pipelines.

GTLB stock gained nearly 10% at close on Wednesday on strong fiscal second-quarter results and Wall Street price-target hikes.

COP stock closed up 0.74% as rising oil prices amid the ongoing conflict in the Strait of Hormuz bolstered energy stocks higher.

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (PFE), GitLab Inc. (GTLB) and ConocoPhillips (COP) surged to 52-week highs on Wednesday amid a series of positive company catalysts and Wall Street optimism.

PFE stock closed up 1.65% higher amid growing optimism for its vaccine pipelines after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared its updated COVID-19 vaccine.

GTLB stock gained nearly 10% at close on Wednesday as strong fiscal second-quarter (Q2) results, coupled with Wall Street price target hikes, boosted share prices.

COP stock closed up 0.74% as rising oil prices amid the ongoing conflict in the Strait of Hormuz supported its better performance.

Pfizer’s Vaccine Pipeline Optimism Boosts Stock Price

PFE stock jumped to a fresh 52-week high of $29.09 on Wednesday, clocking three straight sessions of climbs.

Pfizer’s recent momentum has been supported by several positive developments. The FDA approved Pfizer and BioNTech’s updated 2026–2027 COVID-19 vaccine for the upcoming fall respiratory season, giving the companies an early foothold in the market.

Pfizer and Valneva also reported encouraging Phase 3 results for their Lyme disease vaccine candidate, which demonstrated more than 70% efficacy.

Meanwhile, Pfizer posted second-quarter revenue of $15.03 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $0.77, leading management to raise its full-year 2026 revenue outlook. The stock has also benefited from a broader rotation into defensive sectors, including healthcare, as investors navigate wider market uncertainty.

Retail sentiment around PFE stock was ‘neutral’ at the time of writing. The stock has risen more than 15% in 2026.

Gitlab Jumps On Strong Quarterly Results

GTLB stock surged to a 52-week high of $55.55, putting it on track for its second consecutive week of gains after it posted strong Q2 results.

GitLab generated $286.3 million in revenue, a rise of 21% year-on-year, and about five percentage points above its guidance. Net annual recurring revenue increased 42%, marking the company’s second-best growth quarter in four years. CFO Jessica Ross described the quarter as an important turning point for the business.

The company also received a series of price target hikes from Wall Street analysts, with Canaccord according it the highest target.

Analyst Kingsley Crane raised the price target on GitLab to $70 from $40 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares, noting that Q2 was the strongest quarter of GitLab's transition and that it likes the setup here for one of the most important software development assets on the planet, just now beginning to see an inflection in consumption traction.

In Q2, GitLab recorded the strongest quarter for new customer orders in three years, with the number of first-time orders more than doubling from a year earlier.

Truist, UBS, RBC Capital were among other analysts that raised their targets on GTLB stock.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company’s shares was ‘extremely bullish’ at the time of writing. GTLB stock is up about 37% so far this year.

ConocoPhillips Rises On Higher Oil Prices

COP stock surged to a fresh annual high of $137.37 on Wednesday, after clocking two consecutive months of gains in July and August, as tensions in the Middle East have pushed oil prices higher.

The ongoing conflict between the U.S. and Iran and the supply constraint due to the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz pushed Brent crude prices to over $95 a barrel in recent days.

Meanwhile, Seaport Research initiated coverage of Conoco Phillips with a ‘Neutral’ rating and no price target.

As per Koyfin data, the stock has a 12-month average price target of $145.33, implying an upside of nearly 6% from its last close.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company’s shares was ‘neutral’ at the time of writing. COP stock is up nearly 42% so far this year.

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