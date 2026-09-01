Natera’s Signatera test secured a key regulatory approval, while Cantor raised its sales expectations for Omeros’ lead drug, Yartemlea.

Natera expects to commercially launch the test in Japan in the first half of 2027

Cantor sees Yartemlea potentially capturing 30% to 40% of its market over time.

Yartemlea generated $28.5 million in second-quarter net sales, nearly triple its first-quarter sales.

Shares of Natera (NTRA) and Omeros (OMER) surged on Tuesday, hitting key milestones, after Natera secured regulatory approval in Japan for its cancer test and Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Omeros amid growing optimism about its lead drug’s commercial potential.

At the time of writing, OMER shares were up 12% to their highest levels since March 2021, while NTRA shares climbed 5% to a record high.

Natera’s Cancer Test Receives Japanese Approval

Natera said on Tuesday that its Signatera cancer test received regulatory approval in Japan as a companion diagnostic for patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer. A companion diagnostic is a test approved for use with a particular treatment to help identify patients who may benefit from that treatment.

In this case, the approval allows Signatera to help identify patients who may benefit from treatment with Roche’s Tecentriq immunotherapy after surgery.

Natera expects to commercially launch the test in Japan in the first half of 2027.

The approval came from Japan’s Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA), the country’s regulator for drugs and medical devices. It marks Signatera’s second regulatory approval in Japan, following an approval as a companion diagnostic for colorectal cancer in June. Signatera has also been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a companion diagnostic in muscle-invasive bladder cancer.

Retail sentiment surrounding NTRA on Stocktwits remained ‘bearish’ over the past 24 hours. NTRA shares have gained more than 70% year-to-date.

Cantor Sees Peak Sales Of $400M For Omeros’ Lead Candidate

Omeros received an upgrade from Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday over optimism around its key drug, Yartemlea.

According to The Fly, Cantor upgraded Omeros to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Neutral’ with a $22 price target. After speaking with physicians, the firm said it is “increasingly convinced” that the drug could become larger than previously expected, with the potential to capture 30% to 40% of its market. Cantor raised its peak sales estimate to $400 million.

Yartemlea treats TA-TMA, a serious complication that can occur after stem-cell transplants. The FDA approved it in December 2025 as the first treatment specifically approved for the condition.

The drug generated $28.5 million in net sales in the second quarter, compared to $9.9 million in the first quarter.

Retail sentiment surrounding OMER on Stocktwits turned to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ over the past 24 hours, amid ‘high’ message volumes. The stock has gained more than 26% so far in 2026.

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