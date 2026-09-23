Stifel’s bullish view is based on Microsoft’s AI growth and cost discipline.

Stifel sees Microsoft sustaining mid-to-high teens revenue growth as Azure supports a broader range of AI models.

Improving Azure efficiency, disciplined spending and strong cash generation could help protect margins.

Oppenheimer also lifted its price target as Azure, Copilot monetization and enterprise AI adoption continue to accelerate.

Stifel upgraded Microsoft Corp.’s stock to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’ on Tuesday, citing what it sees as durable AI growth and the company’s cost discipline.

The Windows-maker’s shares closed 0.7% lower before recovering 0.3% in overnight trading amid a host of triggers including reports of layoffs at Microsoft’s Xbox division and another investment firm Oppenheimer raising its price target on shares.

Stifel’s Buy Call On Microsoft

Stifel raised its MSFT target to $575 from $530, which implies an upside of over 15% from the last close, and said it has become increasingly comfortable with Microsoft’s ability to sustain mid-to-high teens revenue growth, pointing to the company’s increasingly model-agnostic AI strategy.

The brokerage believes the rapid advancement of open-weight AI models could benefit Microsoft by allowing Azure to support a wider range of AI workloads rather than relying on any single model provider.

MSFT Stock: Margin Concerns Start To Ease

Stifel also appears less concerned about Microsoft’s gross-margin trajectory than it was earlier this year. The brokerage pointed to improving Azure operational efficiency, the elimination of payments to OpenAI following the companies’ April contract revision, disciplined capital spending and focused operating-expense growth as factors that could help Microsoft maintain current margins.

Microsoft’s Results Show Strength

Microsoft’s latest earnings support that view. For its fiscal fourth quarter ended June 30, revenue rose 18% to $90 billion, while operating income increased 18% to $40.6 billion.

Microsoft Cloud revenue climbed 27% to $59.3 billion, with Azure and other cloud services revenue jumping 43%. The company also said Azure revenue surpassed $100 billion for the first time, while paid Microsoft 365 Copilot seats topped 30 million.

Wall Street Sees AI Momentum

The upgrade comes as Microsoft shares have traded roughly flat to down over the past several weeks, despite a strong post-earnings rally in late July.

Oppenheimer also raised its price target on Tuesday to $570 from $515 while maintaining an ‘Outperform’ rating. The firm cited accelerating Azure and Microsoft 365 commercial growth, strong Copilot monetization, additional computing capacity, and increasing enterprise adoption of Microsoft as an AI platform.

Xbox Layoffs

The analyst calls come against a backdrop of continued cost-cutting at Microsoft. The company this week announced another 268 job cuts across Xbox Game Studios, as part of a broader restructuring that includes studio consolidation and shifting the next Halo game to Activision.

Microsoft had previously announced plans to eliminate 3,200 Xbox roles during fiscal 2027.

Retail View On MSFT

On Stocktwits, the retail view on MSFT climbed over the past week and was ‘bullish’ on Tuesday.

“$MSFT has hit resistance several times recently at the $500 psychological/technical zone. Once it breaks, $550 in 30 days is achievable,” said a trader.

Year to date, MSFT stock is up 3.6%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<