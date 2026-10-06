AI spending, potential Musk-linked chip manufacturing and merger progress boosted investor optimism across technology and media.

Nvidia stock hit a record high after BNP Paribas raised its price target.

TSMC stock also hit a record high as investors reacted to talks about an association with Elon Musk’s Terafab project.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock reached a four-year high as its merger with Paramount Skydance entered its final stage.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) and Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) hit fresh 52-week highs on Monday as investors piled into AI infrastructure and media consolidation plays. Higher Wall Street expectations for Nvidia, potential Musk-linked chipmaking plans at TSMC and WBD’s merger progress fueled the gains.

Nvidia and Taiwan Semiconductor stocks gained over 2%, while Warner Bros. Discovery stock ended the session 0.03% higher.

Nvidia Gets A Major Target Boost

Nvidia stock surged to a record high of $240.10 as BNP Paribas issued a more bullish outlook, raising its price target to $345 from $285 while maintaining an ‘Outperform’ rating. The new price target implies a 44% upside to Monday’s close.

The firm sees Nvidia's combination of CUDA software, NVLink networking and Blackwell processors as a competitive advantage as demand shifts toward AI inference workloads. Nvidia is a major player in the AI boom, supported by record sales and profits. It is also expanding its reach by investing in AI companies such as OpenAI, Anthropic and xAI.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ territory the previous day.

TSMC Eyes Musk-Linked Chip Project

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock also reached an all-time high of $487.47 amid discussions involving Elon Musk's proposed Terafab semiconductor initiative. Under the potential arrangement, TSMC could develop and run a dedicated manufacturing operation for companies including Tesla, SpaceX and xAI.

Musk confirmed that discussions are taking place but cautioned that no agreement has been finalized, writing on X, “Just discussions, but something may come of it.” Retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory the previous day.

WBD Moves Toward A New Era

Warner Bros. Discovery stock climbed to a four-year high of $30.99 as its combination with Paramount Skydance (PSKY) moved into its final operational stage. The transition marks a major change for the entertainment company following months of deal-related uncertainty.

Incoming Chairman and CEO David Ellison and co-CEO Ynon Kreiz have outlined the leadership structure for the combined business. Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein will oversee film operations, while Casey Bloys will continue leading direct-to-consumer streaming. James Gunn and Peter Safran will remain in charge of DC Studios. Retail sentiment remained ‘bullish’.

So far this year, NVDA, TSM and WBD stocks have gained between 7% and 60%.

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