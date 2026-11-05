AMC Entertainment has posted record third-quarter revenue and adjusted EBITDA.

AMC stock has rallied 15% this week and 125% so far this year.

AMC CEO Adam Aron declared the company’s recovery after Q3 revenue climbed 31.6% year-on-year.

CEO Adam Aron pushed back against debt and dilution concerns, pointing to a stronger $10 billion-plus box office market.

AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) stock is heading for its best weekly gain since July, after the theater chain posted record third-quarter (Q3) revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, and CEO Adam Aron declared on X that AMC “has recovered”—a stock attempting to claw back four years of losses.

AMC Entertainment stock traded over 2% lower overnight, ahead of Thursday. The stock has gained 15% so far this week and is on track to reverse four years of losses.

The rally tests whether a record quarter can change how Wall Street prices a company that spent years as a survival story. AMC still reported a nine-month GAAP net loss, and its stock trades at a valuation unlike its peers’. Aron is betting that a $10 billion-plus box office makes the old debt and dilution worries obsolete.

CEO Adam Aron Declares AMC’s Recovery After Four-Year Turnaround

For the better part of four years, AMC Entertainment’s story was about staying alive. This week, its CEO argued that story is over.

“Today, we can finally say that AMC has recovered,” Aron posted on X after the company reported Q3 results on Wednesday. He called the quarter “a triumph” and said AMC’s biggest and best in its 106-year history.

The numbers back him on growth. Q3 revenue rose 31.6% year-on-year to $1.711 billion, up from $1.300 billion last year. Adjusted EBITDA jumped 183.7% to $347.5 million, nearly triple last year’s figure. Adjusted EBITDA margin hit a record 20.3%, more than double the 9.4% from a year ago. It was the second straight quarter in which AMC set all-time company records for both revenue and Adjusted EBITDA.

Analysts had expected about $1.62 billion in revenue and earnings of $0.10 a share, according to Fiscal.ai estimates cited by Stocktwits. AMC reported adjusted earnings of $0.13, against a loss of 58 cents a year ago.

AMC Swings To Positive Cash Flow, Boosts Cash Reserves

Operating cash flow was $176.6 million, versus a $14.9 million outflow a year ago. Free cash flow was $109.3 million, which brings the year-to-date total to $124.7 million. That is why Aron sees AMC posting positive free cash flow for all of 2026.

Cash and equivalents more than doubled to $751.9 million, excluding $39.6 million in restricted cash.

Attendance did the heavy lifting. Q3 attendance rose 28.3% to 74.9 million moviegoers, with international markets up 41.5% and U.S. markets up 23.3%. AMC did this with slightly fewer screens, averaging 9,177 versus 9,354 a year ago. The company also reported record revenue per patron, which Aron credited to its loyalty programs and its growing roster of premium large-format auditoriums.

Aron Pushes Back Against Debt And Share Dilution Concerns

Aron also leaned on the balance sheet. On Oct. 5, AMC completed a $3.97 billion refinancing covering about 97% of its debt, pushing maturities out to late 2031 and 2033.

During the Q3 earnings call, Aron addressed critics directly. He called any future article describing AMC as overly debt-laden “mindlessly in error.” He said “groundless fears of endless share dilution will come only from those looking in the rearview mirror.” He did not rule out new stock sales, saying AMC will “wisely utilize equity financings when it makes sense.”

His argument rests on the macro backdrop. AMC now operates in a box office above $10 billion, he said, “a very different animal” from the $7 billion to $9 billion range of the past four years.

Q4 looks strong so far. Aron said October’s domestic box office ran about 35% above the same month last year. The remaining slate includes The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, Dune: Part Three, Avengers: Doomsday and Jumanji: Open World. He expects the domestic and global box office to reach their highest full-year levels in seven years.

AMC’s Rally Faces A Test As Investors Look For Sustained Profit

AMC has gained about 125% in 2026 as of late October, ahead of IMAX (IMAX), Cinemark (CNK) and streaming giant Netflix (NFLX).

Even with record quarters, its first nine months produced a net loss of $19.2 million, or $0.03 share. Nine-month adjusted net earnings were a modest $26.9 million. Until GAAP profits become consistent, valuation arguments for AMC will rest on EBITDA and cash flow rather than earnings.

The next few months will decide whether this week’s 15% gain is the start of a re-rating.

AMC Stock: Retail View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory the previous day. The stock has registered a 192% increase in message volume over the past week.

A user said, “Operation Meme Stock Resurrection.”

Another user said, “$109.3 million in quarterly free cash flow with expectation for positive free cash flow for all of 2026! Stay Zen AMC family. Our time will come.”

AMC stock has gained 40% in the past twelve months.

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