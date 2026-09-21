Nike, Opendoor Technologies and McDonald's shares all slumped to 52-week lows last week amid negative catalysts and growing Wall Street concerns.

NKE stock slumped more than 2% at close after French soccer superstar Kylian Mbappe switched to represent On Holding from Nike.

OPEN stock ended Friday flat after slipping to a 52-week low amid ongoing housing market issues.

MCD stock fell 0.1% at close last week as slowing U.S. growth continued to weigh on the company’s shares despite a reevaluation of its value strategy.

Shares of Nike Inc. (NKE), Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN), and McDonald's Corp. (MCD) all slumped to 52-week lows last week amid company-specific catalysts and Wall Street concerns.

NKE stock slumped more than 2% at close after World Cup-winning French soccer superstar Kylian Mbappe switched to represent On Holding (ON) from Nike.

OPEN stock ended Friday flat after slipping to a 52-week low amid ongoing housing market issues.

MCD stock fell 0.1% at close last week as slowing U.S. growth continued to weigh on the company’s shares despite a reevaluation of its value strategy.

Nike Slips On Mbappe’s Move To On Holding

NKE stock fell to a fresh annual low of $35.50 on Friday, extending declines to a fourth consecutive week amid slumping sales and fierce new competition.

Meanwhile, On Holding (ONON) said last week that it signed French superstar Kylian Mbappe as a partner to develop soccer products and represent the brand. Mbappe previously represented Nike.

After On Holding announced its entrance into the soccer/football market with "a major talent investment" in both Kylian Mbappe and Thierry Henry, Evercore ISI called the news "a direct challenge" to Nike and Adidas (ADDYY), which have "a near-monopoly in the category," as per The Fly.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around NKE stock was ‘bullish’ at the time of writing. The company's shares have plunged nearly 44% so far in 2026.

Opendoor Declines On Continued Housing Market Pressures, Wall Street Caution

OPEN stock fell to a fresh 52-week low of $2.52 in normal trading hours on Friday but closed flat.

The online real estate company has been struggling with a tight housing market and delayed turnaround plans. CEO Kaz Nejatian said earlier this month that the company is not yet at Adjusted Net Income (ANI) break-even, after a worsening housing market in late August pushed its profitability timeline back by roughly six to eight weeks.

Nejatian provided an update on the company’s infrastructure over the weekend, saying in a post on X that, “The infra we built for the new Opendoor brochure page was genuinely difficult to build given everything we had to fix - but the new https://opendoor.com is quite good, and fast!”

Meanwhile, last week, Alliance Global analyst Gaurav Mehta lowered the price target on Opendoor Technologies to $5 from $7 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares. The firm said it was updating its estimates following Opendoor's recent update on Q3 trends and management's lower Q3 expectations.

The company expects third-quarter (Q3) revenue to rise 10%-15% year over year, contribution profit to increase 70%-75%, and contribution margin to reach 3.2%-3.5%.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around OPEN stock was ‘bearish’ at the time of writing. The company's shares have slumped nearly 58% so far in 2026.

McDonald’s Declines On Slowed US Growth, Growing Competition

MCD stock slipped to a fresh annual low of $247.65 on Friday, extending to four consecutive sessions in the red, as slowing growth in U.S. markets continued to weigh on the company.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported over the weekend that McDonald's is reevaluating its value strategy after posting its slowest U.S. growth in more than a year, citing a message to operators.

The report said that the company plans to work with franchisees in the coming weeks on a "longer-term" approach aimed at value-conscious customers. In the meantime, McDonald's is developing a "near-term bridge plan" featuring temporary menu items and digital offers focused on products that are currently performing well.

Last week, Citi lowered its price target on MCD stock to $310 from $345 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating, according to The Fly. The firm cited the company's softer same-store-sales outlook for the target cut. However, expectations are low at current share levels.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory. MCD shares have fallen more than 18% year to date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<