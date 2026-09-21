Morgan Stanley hiked its target on Constellation Energy to $369 from $364 and maintained an ‘Overweight’ rating on the shares.

The firm updated its price targets for regulated and diversified utilities as well as Independent Power Producers in North America for August, according to The Fly.

Morgan Stanley also noted that utilities underperformed the S&P index's return this month and forward prices in August were mixed across 2026, 2027, and 2028.

According to Koyfin data, the 12-month average price target for CEG is $348.55, implying nearly 37% upside from its last close.

Shares of Constellation Energy Corp. (CEG) edged 0.37% higher overnight after Morgan Stanley raised its price target on the firm last week.

The firm hiked its target to $369 from $364 and maintained an ‘Overweight’ rating on the shares, implying nearly 45% upside from its last close.

CEG Stock: Target Hike Rationale

Morgan Stanley said it updated its price targets for regulated and diversified utilities, as well as Independent Power Producers in North America, for August, according to The Fly.

Morgan Stanley also noted that utilities underperformed the S&P index's return this month, and forward prices in August were mixed across 2026, 2027, and 2028.

CEG stock has declined more than 7% so far in 2026, while the S&P 500 index has posted a decline of 0.46% in the same period.

Wall Street Target On CEG

According to Koyfin data, the 12-month average price target for CEG stock is $348.55, implying nearly 37% upside from its last close.

Of the 22 analysts covering the stock, 19 have a ‘Buy’ or higher rating on CEG, while three analysts have a ‘Hold’ rating.

CEG Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around CEG stock was ‘bearish’ at the time of writing. Meanwhile, message volume around the ticker has climbed 75% in the past 24 hours, according to platform data.

One bullish user, however, said, “$CEG dip buy time.” CEG stock closed down about 3% on Friday.

Another user said, “$CEG sold some near 300 and add them back on today! Such a great opportunity! Energy long all the way. Inflation increases your electricity bill, man.”

CEG stock has declined more than 30% so far in 2026.

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