AT&T said the deal is already reflected in the financial outlook and capital allocation plan provided in its second-quarter 2026 earnings release.

AT&T said the average household on its fiber network now uses more than 1 terabyte of data each month, five times the level recorded in 2016.

Monthly data usage is expected to reach 2 to 2.5 terabytes by 2030, driven by streaming, gaming, cloud services and AI.

The agreement supports AT&T’s goal of reaching 60 million Americans with its fiber network by the end of 2030.

Corning (GLW) shares gained Thursday after AT&T (T) signed a multi-year agreement worth more than $3 billion for fiber and cable to support the expansion of its U.S. network.

AT&T said the average household on its fiber network now uses more than 1 terabyte (TB) of data each month, five times the level in 2016. Monthly usage is expected to reach 2 to 2.5 terabytes by 2030.

GLW stock rose as much as 4% in morning trade. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the shares remained in ‘bearish’ territory over the past day.

GLW stock retail sentiment on September 29 as of 9:45 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Meanwhile, T stock edged 0.8% lower and was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing. It also saw sentiment trending in ‘bearish’ territory over the past day.

Corning To Supply Fiber For AT&T Network Expansion

Under the agreement, Corning will supply the fiber and cable AT&T needs to expand its network and reach more customers. AT&T said the agreement supports its goal of reaching 60 million Americans with its fiber network by the end of 2030.

AT&T said fiber will remain the foundation of its connectivity strategy, with wireless networks providing connectivity on the go and satellite services extending coverage into remote areas where fiber and wireless may not be available.

The company said satellite is expected to complement its existing networks in roughly 2% of remote areas.

AI Adds To Growing Fiber Demand

AT&T said the increasing use of AI is adding to the broader demand for data capacity, alongside more traditional applications such as video calls, streaming and cloud services. The company described fiber as the technology best positioned to handle growing data requirements because of its speed, reliability and capacity.

The deal also builds on investments by both companies in U.S. infrastructure and manufacturing. AT&T said it has committed more than $250 billion over five years to strengthen U.S. connectivity infrastructure, while Corning continues expanding its U.S. fiber and cable manufacturing operations.

AT&T said the agreement is already reflected in the financial outlook and capital allocation plan it provided in its second-quarter 2026 earnings release.

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