Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) stock traded 9% higher on Thursday after the company entered into a strategic alliance with GlobalFoundries (GFS) to ramp up U.S.-based gallium nitride (GaN) technology development and manufacturing.

The partnership targets high-power applications that require maximum efficiency and density, spanning AI datacenters, high-performance computing (HPC), energy infrastructure, and industrial electrification.

Manufacturing At Scale

Under the agreement, the two companies will combine their strengths in GaN innovation and large-scale production to deliver next-generation solutions.

Navitas, an expert in GaN and high-voltage SiC technologies, has already deployed GaN in mobile fast chargers, EVs, performance computing, energy storage, and industrial devices.

GlobalFoundries, meanwhile, brings decades of manufacturing experience and quality assurance at scale.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Navitas’s stock changed to ‘bearish’ from ‘extremely bearish’ territory the previous day. Message volume shifted to ‘low’ from ‘extremely low’ levels in 24 hours.

Boost to Domestic Production

The firm stated that production will take place at Global Foundries’ Burlington, Vermont, facility, utilizing its high-voltage GaN-on-Silicon capabilities. Development work is slated to begin in early 2026, with production scheduled later in the year.

The collaboration will ensure that GaN technology is produced domestically, offering a secure, U.S.-based supply chain for critical applications.

“GaN is transforming how the world moves power.” -Tim Breen, CEO, GlobalFoundries

“And this partnership represents a significant step forward for U.S. semiconductor leadership and the deployment of GaN technology to address essential applications,” he said.

The collaboration aligns with the Navitas 2.0 strategic pivot to high-power markets with GaN and high-voltage SiC from the company’s low-power, lower-profit mobile business.

NVTS stock has gained over 129% in 2025 and over 347% in the last 12 months.

