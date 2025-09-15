The United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued a new patent to ENvue Medical Holdings, a subsidiary of the company.

NanoVibronix (NAOV) announced on Monday that the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued a new patent on September 9 to its subsidiary, ENvue Medical Holdings LLC.

The patent protects the medical technology company’s proprietary systems and methods for guiding the insertion of medical devices such as feeding tubes using electromagnetic positioning technology. The invention seeks to reduce the risk of misplacement and associated complications. Shares of the company jumped 74% at the time of writing.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around NAOV stock jumped from ‘bullish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the last 24 hours, and message volume jumped from ‘normal’ to ‘extremely high’ levels.

NAOV's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:36 p.m. ET on Sept. 15 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A Stocktwits user who profited from the rally said they are bullish on the stock.

“We are continuing to build a robust and growing IP portfolio that not only protects our proprietary technology but also creates strong barriers to entry in our target markets,” said CEO Doron Besser about the recent patent grant.

The CEO stated that the company is confident that ENvue is well-positioned as a leader in next-generation navigation and guidance systems for enteral feeding and other clinical applications, with multiple granted U.S. and international patents.

Earlier this month, the company also announced a patent that protects its proprietary method of overlaying electromagnetic (EM) navigation data directly onto real-time medical imaging modalities, such as X-ray, CT, ultrasound, and MRI. The patent, it then said, protects key technology designed to help clinicians visualize the live path of a feeding tube or catheter directly on medical images.

NAOV stock fell 83% this year and by 85% over the past 12 months.

