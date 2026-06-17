AI infrastructure spending, memory chip demand, and consolidation across the entertainment industry drew investors’ interest.

Micron remained in focus after TD Cowen raised its price target to $1,500 from $660 and reiterated a Buy rating.

Western Digital hit a record high of $729.92 as investors bet on rising demand for AI-related data storage.

Lionsgate surged to a record high of $16.70 on reports of potential acquisition interest from Netflix.

Micron Technology (MU), Western Digital (WDC) and Lionsgate Studios (LION) hit new 52-week highs on Tuesday as a combination of artificial intelligence spending, growing demand for data storage infrastructure and renewed takeover speculation in the media industry raised investors’ optimism.

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Lionsgate Studios and Western Digital stocks ended the session over 13% and 4%, while Micron Technology stock ended the day 6% lower after reaching a record high of $1,110.40.

MU’s AI Memory Demand

Micron remained at the center of investor attention after TD Cowen raised its price target on the memory-chip maker, arguing that demand trends tied to artificial intelligence could support stronger earnings for longer than previously expected.

The firm lifted its target price to $1,500 from $660 while maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating, citing improving fundamentals in the DRAM market and growing memory requirements for AI-related computing workloads. The new price target implies a 47% upside to the stock’s last closing price.

Micron’s recent rally has pushed the semiconductor company’s market value to roughly $1.1 trillion as investors increasingly view memory chips as a critical component of AI infrastructure.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory.

WDC Benefits From Storage Demand

Western Digital delivered one of the strongest performances among major technology stocks, reaching a record high of $729.92. Market participants focused on the company’s growing role in storing the massive amounts of information generated by AI systems.

On Monday, Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring said the firm is more confident that demand for Western Digital's hard drives is improving. Customers are planning storage needs years into the future, extending as far as 2032. Morgan Stanley also expects storage pricing to rise and sees the company's new UltraSMR and HAMR products launching on schedule over the next year.

Following its separation from SanDisk, Western Digital has become more directly tied to enterprise hard-disk-drive markets. Investors view the company as a key beneficiary of the expansion of cloud infrastructure and long-term data retention needs. Retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory.

LION Rises On Deal Speculation

Lionsgate also attracted significant buying interest, with the stock reaching a record high of $16.70 after reports suggested a potential takeover by streaming giant Netflix Inc. (NFLX).

Although speculation cooled later in the day after Netflix’s denial of interest, investors continued to focus on the value of Lionsgate’s film and television intellectual property portfolio.

Retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory the previous day.

So far this year, MU and WDC stocks have surged 257% and 295%, respectively, while LION stock has gained 79%.

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