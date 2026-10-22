Moderna, Chevron and Visa shares jumped to annual highs on Wednesday amid growing Wall Street optimism around the companies and other catalysts.

MRNA stock closed 1.54% higher after TD Cowen raised its price target.

CVX stock ended the session 0.45% up amid rising oil prices and a price target hike from Bank of America.

V stock was 0.31% higher at close after announcing three new capabilities for its commercial payments.

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA), Chevron Corp. (CVX) and Visa Inc. (V) jumped to 52-week highs on Wednesday amid Wall Street optimism and company-specific catalysts.

MRNA stock closed 1.54% higher after TD Cowen raised its price target.

CVX stock ended the session 0.45% up amid rising oil prices and a price target hike from Bank of America.

V stock was 0.31% higher at close after announcing three new capabilities across its commercial card growth, virtual card security and agentic commerce for commercial payments.

Moderna Rises On Target Hike Ahead Of Q3 Results

MRNA stock climbed to an annual high of $254.48 on Wednesday, marking three consecutive sessions in the green ahead of its third-quarter results expected on Nov. 6.

TD Cowen raised the price target on Moderna and kept a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares. The firm said that it had updated its model ahead of Q3 results and increased the estimate for peak INT profit to Moderna to roughly $3.4 billion in 2035 versus its prior $830 million to reflect its potential commercial opportunities in adjuvant melanoma and NSCLC drugs.

Earlier in the week, BofA raised the price target to $220 from $200 and maintained a ‘Neutral’ rating on the shares. The firm said that with topline success of INTerpath-001 already confirmed, the focus at ESMO will be on the magnitude of benefit of the combo as read-across to upcoming readouts in RCC and MIBC, adding that it expects the presentation to be "a positive data point."

Retail sentiment around MRNA stock slipped from ‘bullish’ to ‘bearish’ over 24 hours. The company’s shares have gained more than 696% in 2026.

Chevron Gains From Oil Price Climb, Wall Street Optimism

CVX stock rose to an annual high of $228.48 on Wednesday, putting it on track to post a fourth week in the green.

Rising oil prices have bolstered the shares in recent weeks, as Brent crude has soared above $110 a barrel.

Meanwhile, BofA raised Chevron's price target to $252 from $227 and kept a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares. The analyst said oil prices fell 7% in Q3, while refining margins and global natural gas prices rose 60% and 38%, respectively.

The firm noted that U.S. refiners are benefiting from expensive crude shipping, and that CDU growth is expected in the fourth quarter, though that material growth is not enough to offset the 2+ mmbpd offline in Russia and 2.5 mmbpd reduction in the Middle East.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around CVX stock was ‘bullish’ at the time of writing. The company's shares have gained more than 45% year-to-date.

Visa Climbs After Announcing Three New Capabilities For Commercial Payments

V stock jumped to a 52-week high of $409.53 on Wednesday, clocking five consecutive days in green.

Visa announced three capabilities across its commercial card growth, virtual card security and agentic commerce for commercial payments.

The company said that the capabilities are designed to help financial institutions, fintechs and businesses automate payment processes while maintaining the trust, visibility and control those transactions require for the future.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around V stock slipped from ‘bullish’ to ‘neutral’ over 24 hours. The company’s shares have gained over 17% so far this year.

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