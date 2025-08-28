Mobix Labs announced that its Filtered Mil-Spec Circular Connectors, featuring integrated Pi filtering, are now being delivered to defense partners

Mobix Labs Inc. (MOBX) shares surged on Thursday after the company notified the shipment of its advanced filtered circular connectors for integration into next-generation military drone systems.

The firm said its Filtered Mil-Spec Circular Connectors, featuring integrated Pi filtering, are now being delivered to defense partners. These connectors serve to minimize electromagnetic interference (EMI), an essential feature in high-threat electronic warfare scenarios.

Mobix Labs' stock traded over 22% higher on Thursday afternoon. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock shifted to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory the previous day. Message volume jumped to ‘high’ from ‘normal’ levels in 24 hours.

MOBX’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:40 p.m. ET on Aug.28, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A bullish Stocktwits user called the stock a ‘gold mine’.

Mobix Labs’ technology is designed for use in unmanned aerial systems, which rely on highly accurate and resilient data transmission for functions such as flight control, navigation, targeting, and payload operations.

The filtered connectors are currently being utilized in communication and GPS systems within military drones and tactical aircraft.

“Securing design wins and already shipping products into military drone applications underscores the value and performance of our EMI filtering technology,” said Vice President and General Manager of Mobix Labs Interconnect Products, Bob Ydens.

The firm, located in Irvine, California, is a fabless semiconductor company that creates wireless and wired solutions, including RF systems, filters, and switches, to meet modern communication needs. Their products are utilized in various industries, including aerospace, defense, 5G, and healthcare.

Mobix Labs' stock has lost over 31% year-to-date and has gained over 1% in the last 12 months.

