Under the Marine Corps program, Northrop Grumman will lead the development and delivery of an uncrewed platform that blends its autonomous technologies with Kratos’ Valkyrie aerial system.

Kratos’ Valkyrie uncrewed aerial system enables operators to tailor mission effects to operational needs.

Kratos also voiced its backing for President Trump’s renewed emphasis on using defense industry funds for capability development.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) has landed a key role in a new U.S. Marine Corps effort to expand uncrewed combat aviation, teaming with Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC).

Following the update, Kratos’ stock traded more than 15% higher by mid-morning on Thursday. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory while message volume improved to ‘extremely high’ from ‘high’ levels in 24 hours.

KTOS’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:45 a.m. ET on Jan. 8, 2026 | Source: Stocktwits

Northrop Grumman secured the competitive award for the Marine Air-Ground Task Force Uncrewed Expeditionary Tactical Aircraft, known as MUX TACAIR, with Kratos’ Valkyrie drone forming a core part of the solution.

Under the program, Northrop Grumman will lead development and delivery of an uncrewed platform that blends its autonomous technologies with Kratos’ Valkyrie aerial system.

The aircraft is designed to fly in coordination with crewed fighters, supporting air dominance missions in high-threat environments. Kratos’ Valkyrie uncrewed aerial system allows operators to tailor mission effects depending on operational needs.

Support For Capital Choices

Kratos also voiced its backing for President Trump’s renewed emphasis on using defense industry funds for capability development rather than share repurchases by defense contractors.

“Since our inception as a defense company, we have aggressively self-funded development to be first-to-market with relevant systems that can be affordably produced in large quantities to deter and, if necessary, defeat our adversaries, and we have reinvested in people, facilities, inventory, and real technologies that can be delivered at speed and scale to support today’s and tomorrow’s warfighter.” -Eric DeMarco, President and CEO, Kratos

The company underscored that it has long pursued a reinvestment-focused financial model that avoids share buybacks and dividends, allocating capital instead to advancing battlefield technologies.

KTOS stock has gained over 271% in the last 12 months.

