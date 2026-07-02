Investors grew cautious toward businesses pursuing ambitious expansion strategies that carry regulatory or financial risks.

Kroger shares fell to nearly a two-year low of $54.15 after announcing its $1.65 billion acquisition of Giant Eagle.

Citi lowered its price target for Constellation Energy to $297 from $348.

Shutterstock shares fell to a record low of $9.43 after Getty Images terminated its planned $3.7 billion merger.

Kroger Co. (KR), Constellation Energy (CEG), and Shutterstock (SSTK) stocks tumbled to fresh 52-week lows on Wednesday as concerns over acquisitions, valuations, and strategic execution overshadowed their long-term growth plans.

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Shutterstock cratered 29%, Constellation Energy declined by over 4%, and Kroger pared losses, ending the session 1% higher.

Kroger's Acquisition Draws Investor Scrutiny

Kroger stock plunged to nearly a two-year low of $54.15 after it agreed to acquire family-owned supermarket operator Giant Eagle in a transaction valued at $1.65 billion.

The announcement marked the retailer's first major acquisition effort since its proposed merger with Albertsons failed to secure regulatory approval.

Investors appeared unconvinced that the latest deal would quickly create value. Management acknowledged that the acquisition would require regulatory approvals and store divestitures before closing, and that meaningful earnings benefits are not expected until the second full fiscal year after closing.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock rose to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ the previous day.

CEG Loses Momentum

Constellation Energy stock also came under pressure, dropping to a 52-week low of $228.65 after Citi lowered its price target for CEG to $297 from $348 while maintaining a ‘Neutral’ rating.

Constellation Energy lost more than 35% of its market value in the first half of 2026 as investors scaled back expectations for AI-driven electricity demand after the stock's strong start to the year.

Constellation entered 2026 with high expectations as investors bet that growing AI data centers would drive strong demand for its nuclear power. But as the year went on, investors wanted clearer evidence that this demand would translate into faster profit growth, making them less willing to pay high valuations for the stock.

However, retail sentiment around the stock jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ territory the previous day.

Shutterstock Hit By Merger Collapse

Shutterstock’s stock plunged to a record low of $9.43 on Wednesday after Getty Images terminated its planned $3.7 billion merger with the company. The decision followed regulatory objections in the United Kingdom, where competition authorities sought significant divestitures as a condition for approval.

Without the merger, investors became skeptical about Shutterstock's ability to strengthen its competitive position as generative AI reshapes the digital content industry.

However, retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory the previous day.

So far this year, SSTK and CEG stocks have crashed by 48% and 33%, respectively, while KR stock has declined by over 9%.

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