Joby Aviation, Fervo Energy, and PepsiCo stocks slumped to annual lows on Monday amid cash burn issues, macroeconomic challenges and other company-specific troubles.

JOBY stock fell nearly 3% at close on Monday as high cash burn, insider selling, and broader macroeconomic pressures weighed on its shares.

FRVO stock tumbled nearly 7% at close amid widening financial losses, growing capital spending, and unexpected transmission infrastructure risks.

PEP stock closed down 0.19% as rising costs and weak North American sales weighed on prices.

Shares of Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY), Fervo Energy Co. (FRVO), and PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) fell to 52-week lows amid company-specific catalysts and broader economic pressures.

JOBY stock fell nearly 3% at close on Monday as high cash burn, insider selling, and broader macroeconomic pressures weighed on its shares.

FRVO stock tumbled nearly 7% at close as widening financial losses, growing capital spending, and unexpected transmission infrastructure shutdown risks at its Cape Station project increased pressure on the company.

PEP stock closed down 0.19% as rising costs and weak North American sales pulled prices lower.

Joby Aviation Struggles With Internal Challenges

JOBY stock fell to a fresh annual low of $5.72 on Monday, marking a third straight day of declines amid high cash burn and insider selling.

Joby Aviation spent $202 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments in the second quarter, taking first-half 2026 cash use to $365 million, while expecting another $385 million to $415 million of cash use in the second half of 2026.

Meanwhile, insider selling in the company has been on the rise, As per regulatory filings, on Oct. 2, President of Operations Bonny Simi sold 10,890 shares worth about $64,795 to cover taxes on vested RSUs. CEO JoeBen Bevirt and several other executives also sold shares in recent weeks, largely for tax obligations.

Investors are also concerned about the company’s long path to commercial profitability, as Joby is still pre-revenue.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around JOBY stock was ‘extremely bullish’ at the time of writing. JOBY shares have declined nearly 60% year to date.

Fervo Energy Slumps On Financial Concerns

FRVO stock slumped to a 52-week low of $13.10 on Monday after it posted two consecutive weeks of losses and is headed for a third week down if losses hold.

Shares have been declining since its debut in May as widening losses, heavy capital spending, and new transmission risks at its flagship Cape Station project have weighed heavily on the stock.

The company reported a $55.9 million second-quarter net loss while generating minimal revenue, as spending on drilling and construction continues to mount. Fervo also cut its 2027 revenue outlook to $60 million to $80 million.

The decline comes despite Cape Station reaching First Power in September and Fervo securing 1,054 MW of binding contracts after it said third-party transmission work could temporarily hamper power deliveries.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around FRVO stock was ‘neutral’ at the time of writing. The company's shares have declined more than 63% so far this year.

PepsiCo Deals With North American Weakness, Rising Costs

PEP stock fell to a 52-week low of $124.22 after clocking six consecutive weeks of declines and is headed for another week in the red if losses hold.

The company has been struggling with rising costs and weaker North American sales amid a tight consumer spending trend.

Last month, media reports suggested that the snacks and beverages company plans to raise prices on some chips, sodas, and dips as it tries to balance affordability with rising costs. This follows a failed pricing strategy that did not deliver sustainable volume growth, even after cutting prices by up to 15% on key snack brands.

PepsiCo is also struggling with slowing North American snack sales. Its North American food revenue fell 2% to $6.37 billion in the second quarter. Frito-Lay and beverage volumes remain weak as consumers pull back on discretionary snack spending.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around PEP stock was ‘bullish’ at the time of writing. The company's shares have declined more than 11% in 2026.

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