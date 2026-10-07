Fiserv reaffirmed its 2026 outlook and expects revenue to resume growth in the fourth quarter as the turnaround under its new CEO gains traction.

Fiserv’s Financial Solutions organic revenue rose 2%, helped by 7% growth in card issuing, while Merchant Solutions declined 2%.

Clover’s gross payment volume grew 11% excluding a gateway conversion, though reported Clover revenue rose just 1%.

The company also expects to repurchase $500 million of shares in Q4, having made no repurchases during the third quarter.

Fiserv Inc. (FISV) stock jumped as much as 12% on Tuesday after the payments technology company reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings, reaffirmed its annual outlook and announced plans to accelerate cost savings and resume share repurchases.

Fiserv’s adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.75, beating FiscalAI's consensus estimate of $1.71, although it declined from $2.04 a year earlier. Revenue fell 1% to $5.20 billion, narrowly beating the estimate of $5.17 billion.

Fiserv Doubles Savings Target, Plans Share Buybacks

Fiserv raised its Project Elevate savings target to $1 billion from $500 million after a portfolio review identified additional operational efficiencies.

Chief Financial Officer Paul Todd said the company’s second-half initiatives remained on track to support the revenue acceleration they expect in the fourth quarter.

Fiserv reaffirmed its 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $7.20 to $7.40 and organic revenue growth outlook of negative 1% to flat. Management expects adjusted and organic revenue to return to growth in the fourth quarter.

The company also expects to repurchase $500 million of shares in the fourth quarter, having made no repurchases during the third quarter. “Our growing confidence also allows us to resume share repurchases earlier than anticipated,” Todd said.

Banking Recovery And Clover Growth Offer Encouragement

Fiserv's Financial Solutions business returned to growth, with organic revenue rising 2% year over year, helped by a 7% increase in its card issuing business. However, its Merchant Solutions division continued to struggle, with organic revenue declining 2%.

CEO Takis Georgakopoulos highlighted improving banking client retention, with core banking net attrition improving more than 25% year to date.

Clover's gross payment volume grew 11% excluding a previously disclosed gateway conversion, while processing revenue increased 12%. However, total reported Clover revenue grew just 1%.

“Clover continues to produce consistent underlying growth, and our modern merchant platform is gaining momentum,” Georgakopoulos said. Management expects reported Clover revenue growth to return to double digits in the fourth quarter.

Profitability Remains Under Pressure

Despite the improving operating trends, Fiserv’s adjusted operating margin narrowed by 580 basis points to 31.2% from 37% a year earlier.

The company reported a GAAP loss of $11.17 per share, reflecting a $6.45 billion noncash goodwill impairment charge associated with sustained declines in its stock price and market capitalization.

Retail Sentiment Around FISV Stock

On Stocktwits, retail investors’ sentiment around FISV stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ amid extremely high message volume. The stock was among the platform's top-trending tickers.



FISV stock retail sentiment on November 3, as of 11:40 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

So far this year, FISV stock has fallen over 11%. By comparison, the Global X FinTech ETF (FINX), which holds the stock, has fallen over 12% during this time period.

See Also: Apple 2027 Growth Outlook Faces Scrutiny — Analysts See iPhone Upside, Flag Services Slowdown And Margin Risks

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<