IonQ Inc.(IONQ) stock jumped over 18% on Monday after the company announced a major breakthrough in quantum computing, demonstrating the ability to accurately simulate atomic-level forces using its quantum-classical auxiliary-field quantum Monte Carlo (QC-AFQMC) algorithm.

The achievement, made in collaboration with a major Global 1000 automotive company, outperformed traditional methods in simulating complex chemical interactions.

The company’s latest results reflect a leap forward in quantum chemistry simulations, particularly in calculating atomic forces, a critical element for understanding molecular reactivity and behavior.

However, on Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bearish’ territory amid ‘high’ message volume levels.

IonQ’s method goes beyond conventional simulations that focus on static energy levels. Instead, the company’s approach allows for the estimation of nuclear forces at points where molecular structure is changing significantly. These dynamic insights can be integrated with classical chemistry models to help map reaction pathways and improve predictions around molecular behavior.

“This research demonstrates a clear path for quantum computing to enhance chemical simulations that are foundational to decarbonization technologies,” said Chairman and CEO Niccolo de Masi. “Our work goes beyond academic benchmarks. It demonstrates a practical capability that can be integrated into molecular dynamics workflows used across pharmaceuticals, battery, and chemical industries.”

Quantum computing has been grabbing attention as advancements in both quantum hardware and software, along with efforts to build more powerful quantum machines, are drawing increased investment into the sector.

IonQ stock has gained over 101% in 2025 and over 676% in the last 12 months.

