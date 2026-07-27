IMAX, JPMorgan Chase and CSX jumped to 52-week highs on Friday amid growing Wall Street optimism after all companies posted strong Q2 results last week.

IMAX stock jumped to a 52-week high of $45.88 after it received a series of price target hikes on Friday.

JPM stock jumped to a 52-week high of $353.37 on Friday, extending to four consecutive sessions in the green.

CSX stock jumped to an annual high of $53.40 on Friday, bolstering its weekly gains to 4.89%, the best since February.

Shares of IMAX Corp. (IMAX), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), and CSX Corp. (CSX) surged to 52-week highs on Friday amid a series of Wall Street price target hikes and continuing momentum from earnings results.

IMAX stock closed down about 1.3% after jumping to an annual high amid Wall Street optimism, while JPM stock and CSX stock gained nearly 1% each at close.

Wall Street Turns Optimistic On IMAX On Q2 Beat

IMAX stock jumped to a 52-week high of $45.88 after it received a series of price target hikes on Friday following its strong second-quarter (Q2) earnings results.

The theatre company posted revenue growth of 12.2% year-over-year to $102.8 million, while adjusted earnings per share jumped 65% to a record $0.43, topping analysts' estimates.

IMAX said that it delivered its strongest Q2 global box office since 2019, generating $285 million as international markets outside China drove 24% growth. The company also reported its highest quarterly theatre installations in a decade and said strong early demand for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, including record opening weekend results and about $60 million in presales, positions it for a robust second half.

Multiple analysts raised price targets on the company, summarized as below:

Firm Old Price Target New Price Target Potential Upside From Last Close Wells Fargo $41 $45 3.73% JPMorgan $47 $50 15.26% Rosenblatt $47 $50 15.26% Wedbush $46 $54 24.48% B. Riley $48 $52 19.87% Barrington $46 $50 15.26% Roth Capital $48 $50 15.26%

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bullish’ at the time of writing. IMAX shares have gained more than 20% this year.

JPMorgan Gains On Continued Momentum From Strong Quarterly Results

JPM stock jumped to a 52-week high of $353.37 on Friday, extending to four consecutive sessions in the green.

Earlier this month, the bank posted strong quarterly results, declaring earnings per share (EPS) of $7.7 on revenue of $57.35 billion, much ahead of Wall Street expectations.

It also reported its best quarter in terms of trading revenue, jumping 35% year-on-year to $12.1 billion. Investment banking fees came in at $3.3 billion, growing 30% in the quarter and rising to the highest level since 2021.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said every business segment posted record results, adding that market sentiment remains supportive of continued activity.

JPM stock is up more than 8.5% this year, while retail sentiment has stayed ‘bearish’ over the past 24 hours.

CSX Stock Gains On Price Target Hikes

CSX stock jumped to an annual high of $53.40 on Friday, bolstering its weekly gains to 4.89%, the best since February.

The company’s share prices climbed higher after it posted solid Q2 numbers, with revenue rising 10% year-on-year to a record $3.94 billion and diluted earnings per share increasing 23% to $0.54, beating Wall Street estimates.

Net income climbed to $1 billion, while operating income rose 17% and the operating margin expanded 240 basis points to 38.3%, reflecting improved profitability.

Citi raised the price target on CSX to $54 from $53 and maintained a Neutral rating on the shares, implying an upside of about 1.5% from its last close. Meanwhile, Deutsche Bank raised the price target on the company to $59 from $48 and kept a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares, implying an upside of nearly 11%.

CSX shares have gained more than 46% in 2026. Meanwhile, retail sentiment was ‘bullish’ at the time of writing.

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