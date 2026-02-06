The technology firm announced that it will implement a 1-for-60 reverse stock split of its common shares effective at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on February 10.

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (HCTI) announced on Friday that it will carry out a reverse stock split as part of a plan to meet Nasdaq’s minimum listing requirements.

The action follows shareholder approval and is intended to increase the company’s share price to meet exchange standards for continued trading.

Reverse Split Details

The technology firm announced that it will implement a 1-for-60 reverse stock split of its common shares effective at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, February 10, with trading on a post-split basis beginning at the market open later that day.

The company said the share consolidation, approved at a special stockholder meeting on February 2, is part of a broader compliance strategy to bring the stock price above Nasdaq’s $1.00 minimum bid requirement.

Following the announcement, Healthcare Triangle’s stock traded over 20% higher on Friday morning. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory while message volume shifted to ‘extremely low’ from ‘normal’ levels in 24 hours.

HCTI’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:00 a.m. ET on Feb. 6, 2026 | Source: Stocktwits

Post-Split Share Structure

After the reverse split takes effect, every 60 existing shares will be combined into one new share without altering the $0.00001 par value or the total authorized shares. The move will reduce the company’s outstanding common stock from roughly 45.4 million to about 757,000 shares.

Healthcare Triangle’s stock will continue to trade under the “HCTI” ticker on Nasdaq, but will carry a new CUSIP number (42227W 405) following the split.

Based in California, Healthcare Triangle delivers solutions including managed services, cloud enablement, and analytics to healthcare and life sciences organizations.

