GameStop needs stronger growth, Capri must stabilize demand, and MicroVision needs major commercial contracts.

GameStop fell to a two-year low as investors worried about share dilution, the eBay bid and weak physical game sales.

MicroVision plunged to a record low of $1.71 as investors worried about share dilution, cash burn and delayed LiDAR contracts.

Capri Holdings fell on a weak revenue outlook amid weak luxury demand and Michael Kors struggles.

GameStop (GME), Capri Holdings (CPRI) and MicroVision (MVIS) fell to fresh 52-week lows Wednesday, reflecting renewed investor caution toward businesses facing weak growth, profitability concerns and uncertain demand.

MicroVision and Capri stocks fell 1% and 0.1%, respectively, while GameStop stock pared losses to end the session 0.4% higher.

GameStop Reels Under Pressure

GameStop stock dropped to a two-year low of $17.92 as investors grew more concerned about share dilution and the company’s plans to pursue eBay. The biggest concern is a $1.4 billion debt-to-equity deal announced on August 3. GameStop will exchange convertible debt for new shares, reducing its debt but increasing the number of shares in circulation, which can pressure existing shareholders.

Investors are also skeptical about GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen’s proposal to buy eBay, while GameStop’s traditional physical video-game business continues to struggle. The company has expanded into areas such as same-day delivery through Uber Eats, but investors appear to want stronger evidence of sustainable growth. The company is slated to report its fiscal second-quarter earnings next month.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘neutral’ territory.

MicroVision Faces Commercialization Questions

MicroVision stock plunged to a record low of $1.71 as investors worried about a recent stock offering, continued cash losses, and delays in securing major automotive contracts.

The company raised $17 million last week by selling 6.8 million units at $2.50 each. While the money strengthens its finances, issuing new shares also dilutes existing shareholders and adds pressure to the stock.

Investors are also worried that automakers are taking longer to sign major contracts for MicroVision’s LiDAR technology. The delays have raised doubts about when the company will land large production deals and start generating meaningful revenue.

Retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory.

Capri’s Weak Outlook Dents Stock

Capri Holdings stock reached a new annual low of $14.18, extending declines after the company reduced its outlook for fiscal full-year revenue. The luxury retailer has been dealing with weaker spending among consumers seeking premium fashion, with Michael Kors remaining a major source of concern.

Although cost reductions helped the company outperform on its first-quarter earnings per share, investors appeared more focused on the weaker sales outlook and pressure across the luxury market. However, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory.

So far this year, CPRI, GME and MVIS stocks have declined between 10% and 85%.

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