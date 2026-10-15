Insider purchases, a multibillion-dollar acquisition and progress in vaccine research helped drive interest.

GameStop stock rallied as insider purchases since September now total nearly $100 million, fueling retail investor optimism.

Ithaca Holdings’ acquisition of Bumble raised investor sentiment.

Pfizer hit a nearly two-year high ahead of its IDWeek 2026 vaccine and infectious disease research updates.

GameStop Corp. (GME), Bumble (BMBL) and Pfizer (PFE) stocks scaled to fresh 52-week highs on Wednesday as CEO Ryan Cohen’s $22.8 million stock purchase, Bumble’s $1.3 billion buyout agreement and Pfizer’s cancer treatment and vaccine developments fueled investor interest across retail, dating apps and healthcare.

Bumble and Pfizer stocks gained 0.3% and over 2%, respectively, while GameStop stock pared gains and ended the session 0.2% lower.

GameStop: Insider Buying Stacks Up Optimism

GameStop stock hit an annual high of $28.22 after Ryan Cohen, the video game retailer’s chairman and CEO, bought another 844,130 shares for about $22.8 million.

The latest transaction extends his recent buying streak and brings his reported stock purchases since September to nearly $100 million. GameStop insiders bought about 4.25 million shares through 12 transactions in the last two months, worth roughly $115.4 million at Wednesday’s closing price. Cohen made most of the purchases. Investors have interpreted the purchases as a sign of confidence in the video game retailer's future, helping fuel renewed retail trading interest.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock shifted from ‘neutral’ to ‘bullish’ the previous day.

Bumble’s $1.3 Billion Deal Offers Shareholders A Premium

Bumble stock hit a yearly high of $5.98 after the company agreed to an all-cash acquisition by Ithaca Holdings valued at $1.3 billion. The agreement offers shareholders $6.05 per share, a 138% premium to the dating company's closing price on Oct. 9.

Following the acquisition, UBS analyst Stephen Ju raised Bumble’s price target to $6.05 from $3 while maintaining a ‘Neutral’ rating. He said the $6.05-per-share cash buyout by Ithaca Holdings highlights Bumble’s brand value and user base. Private ownership could also give the company more time to improve its products and invest in AI.

Retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’.

Pfizer Rides Drug Pipeline Momentum

Pfizer stock hit nearly a two-year high of $29.49 as the company gained attention after developments across its vaccine and infectious disease research programs, which it will showcase at IDWeek 2026.

The company has also received an expanded U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for Tukysa, used with trastuzumab and pertuzumab as a maintenance treatment for adults with HER2-positive advanced or metastatic breast cancer following initial treatment. This provides Pfizer with another development to highlight as it works to strengthen its drug portfolio. Retail sentiment around the stock remained ‘neutral’.

So far this year, GME, BMBL, and PFE stocks have gained between 17% and 67%.

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