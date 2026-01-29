The company has received patents for its continuous blood glucose monitoring system.

Glucotrack, Inc. (GCTK) announced on Thursday that it has secured three new U.S. patents for its continuous blood glucose monitoring (CBGM) platform.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The patents are expected to boost the company’s intellectual property portfolio as it moves its long-term implantable monitoring system closer to commercialization.

Following the update, Glucotrack stock traded over 12% higher in Thursday’s premarket.

New Patents Strengthen IP

The US Patent and Trademark Office issued Patent Nos. US 12,453,494, US 12,458,257, and US 12,458,258, covering critical aspects of Glucotrack’s implantable CBGM technology.

The patents protect innovations in sensor chemistry, intravascular lead design, and low-power electronics, all integral to the company’s implantable system.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<