Investors shifted from defensive to cyclical growth opportunities following the U.S.-Iran peace deal.

Fiserv shares fell to a nine-year low of $47.37 after CEO Mike Lyons left to lead Truist.

Fox’s $22 billion buyout offer for Roku raised concerns about integration risks and debt burdens.

Leidos shares sank to a two-year low of $113.28 after Jefferies downgraded the stock to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’.

Fiserv (FISV), Fox Corp. (FOX), and Leidos Holdings (LDOS) each fell to new 52-week lows on Monday as investors shifted money into sectors expected to benefit more directly from improving economic sentiment following news of a tentative U.S.-Iran peace agreement.

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The trio faced company-specific concerns ranging from acquisition-related uncertainty to a leadership shake-up and weaker growth expectations. While Fox stock plunged 15%, Fiserv and Leidos stocks tumbled 10% and 5%, respectively.

FISV CEO Heads For Exit Door

Fiserv stock plunged to a nine-year low of $47.37 after CEO Mike Lyons announced his departure to lead Truist, ending a relatively brief tenure at the payments company.

Fiserv quickly appointed longtime payments executive Takis Georgakopoulos as its new CEO, but investors remained unsettled by the timing of the transition. The executive shakeup came only weeks after Fiserv unveiled its "One Fiserv" strategic initiative at an investor event that outlined long-term growth and profitability goals.

Bernstein analyst Harshita Rawat said the sudden nature of the leadership change could continue to weigh on investor confidence despite the credentials of the incoming executive.

While Bernstein described Georgakopoulos as a logical choice to lead the company, the firm expressed concern over how quickly the transition unfolded. Rawat noted that replacing a chief executive only a month after management presented its strategic vision to investors creates questions about continuity and execution.

However, on Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory the previous day.

FOX Faces Acquisition Scrutiny

Fox Corp shares hit a 52-week low of $48.31 after it agreed to acquire Roku (ROKU) in a deal valued at approximately $22 billion. The agreement calls for Roku shareholders to receive $160 per share through a mix of cash and Fox Class A stock.

The deal raises questions about integration costs, debt obligations, and the challenge of balancing a growing technology footprint with Fox's traditional television operations. Retail sentiment around the stock jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory the previous day.

LDOS Loses Defensive Appeal

Leidos also suffered heavy selling pressure, hitting a two-year low of $113.28 after Jefferies downgraded it to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy.’ The research firm also cut its price target on the stock to $140 from $185, citing concerns that future profit margins may come under pressure amid uncertainty surrounding U.S. defense budgets.

The cautious outlook adds to worries sparked by reports that the Defense Health Agency intends to replace Leidos as the primary systems integrator for its electronic health records program, a role the company has held since 2015.

Retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory.

So far this year, FISV and LDOS stocks have plunged 28% and 36%, respectively, and FOX stock has declined 15%.

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